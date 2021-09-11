League of Legends devs are not happy with changes introduced in patch 11.18; might be reverting a few of them

League of Legends patch 11.18 sought to bring in an extensive number of changes to the champion meta ahead of the 2021 Worlds Championship.

Thirty-three champions were tweaked this time around, but it would seem that Riot Games is not happy with all the changes that hit the Rift during this update.

Out of 33, the devs are unhappy with six changes, including Fizz, Qiyana, Renekton, Soraka, Singed, and Varus.

1) Fizz: we misjudged the magnitude of his adjustments and he’s been nerfed overall. He'll be getting a buff in 11.19.



(2/7) — Jeevun Sidhu (@JeevunSidhu) September 10, 2021

Fizz probably had one of the highest changes targeted towards his kit in patch 11.18, but it just gave him an overall nerf that players and Riot are not happy with.

He will receive a buff in 11.19 that will seek to do away with much of the tweaks that hit him earlier this week.

Riot unhappy with League of Legends patch 11.18

3) Renekton: he got hit quite hard. I can understand the difficulties that solo queue Renekton mains are having here - it can be really rough to have your champion nerfed for reasons that you will not experience.



(4/7) — Jeevun Sidhu (@JeevunSidhu) September 10, 2021

League of Legends’ Lead game developer Jeevun Sidhu opened up a Twitter thread explaining Riot’s plans for patch 11.19 and what the developers will be looking to rectify.

Patch 11.18 is the first of the two Worlds patches, where the developer is trying to introduce new meta changes ahead of the international event.

5) Singed: this was a big buff. We’re okay with this for now, but we’d like to see more games with him to confirm.



6) Varus: the nerf did not seem effective. We may have to hit him again in 11.19. Waiting for more data. (7/7) — Jeevun Sidhu (@JeevunSidhu) September 10, 2021

However, not all changes hit their mark, and the League of Legends devs might look to revert a few of them. The buffs to Soraka and Singed were a bit too much, according to Jeevun Sidhu, and they will be toning them down in the upcoming update.

On the other hand, Varus’ nerf did not achieve its primary goal of scaling him down a few tiers. Hence, his kit will be targeted again in 11.19.

When it comes to the Renekton tweaks, Jeevun wrote:

“He got hit quite hard. I can understand the difficulties that solo queue Renekton mains are having here - it can be really rough to have your champion nerfed for reasons that you will not experience. That being said, we have to be cautious compensating him as he has been pretty meta dominant in pro. We’ll look for safe buffs for 11.19.”

As 11.19 will be the final patch before the League of Legends World Championship 2021 kicks off, Riot will actively look to make all the corrections in their balance changes.

