League of Legends Worlds 2021 Iceland kicks off on October 5

After weeks of speculation, Riot Games have finally confirmed that the League of Legends Worlds 2021 will be held in Iceland.

Riot Games has also announced the dates for the event. The League of Legends World Championships will span across a month from October 5 to November 6, 2021. Initially, the play-in stages will happen and then a few teams will make it to the group stage, while the rest will go home early. The exact schedule is still not available, however, it should be in a few weeks time.

The League of Legends World Championships was expected to be conducted in China. It was supposed to happen across five cities and everything was fixed to run its course even a month back. However, several technicians from Riot’s team ran into visa issues.

Eventually, teams from North America also found out that their visas were getting delayed quite a lot. This forced Riot to shift its location to Europe. However, there were only rumors that the event would be conducted in Iceland, even though it was not confirmed.

Riot was supposed to provide an update on this a week back, however, there were some delays. It seems though that everything is set and teams can finally start making travel preparations.

Iceland has become a backyard for Riot Games as this is the second major League of Legends tournament being held at the location

This will not be the first major tournament that is being held by Riot Games in Iceland. Previously, the Mid Season Invitational was held at the exact same location and was quite a success. Riot also conducted the Valorant World Championships in Iceland in 2020 and therefore they have become very familiar with this venue.

The last time Riot conducted the League of Legends World Championships in Europe was back in 2019. It was held across three major countries namely Spain, France and Germany.

However, this time it will not be done across multiple countries in order to manage the COVID-19 protocols. Even though vaccination is in full flow, there is still a risk factor and therefore precautions are to be maintained.

Major football tournaments across Europe have already started to allow fans into stadiums. Therefore, it should not be a surprise if Riot Games allows fans as well. It has been a while since fans attended a major esports tournament. In truth, it is never fun without the fans; however, all that can be done is wait and hope for the best.

Overall, it is safe to say that next month is going to be very exciting for League of Legends fans worldwide as the biggest celebration is yet to come.

