League of Legends patch 11.19 early notes details buffs to Fizz, Renekton, and Qiyana

With patch 11.19 scheduled to arrive next week, the League of Legends devs have already started planning some of the changes they will introduce with the update.
As 11.19 will be the Worlds patch, players will see many balance changes this time around. There will be a minimum of fifteen champion buffs in League of Legends patch 11.19. Riot Games will look to bring some considerable changes to the champion meta ahead of the international event.
In a recent tweet, League of Legends’ lead gameplay designer, Jeevun Sidhu, provided a lot of details on the changes that the developers will be introducing in patch 11.19.
It’s important to note that the tweaks listed in this preview are tentative and may not reflect entirely in the final patch. Over the next couple of days, these changes will be added to the PBE, and the devs will be introducing more tweaks to it wherever necessary.
Here are all the changes hitting the League of Legends PBE patch 11.19 cycle.
League of Legends patch 11.19 preview details
Champion nerfs
- Kennen: Q Damage 85-265 + 80% AP >>> 75-255 + 75% AP
- Ryze: Q AP Ratio 45% >>> 40%; E CD 3.25-2.25 >>> 3.5-2.5
- Sona: Armor 28 >>> 26; (Bugfix) Q no longer hits enemies Sona cannot see; (Bugfix) E Power Chord Slow does not ignore slow reducing effects
- Soraka: R Heal 150-350 >>> 130-300
- Varus: Q CD 16-10 >>> 16-12
Also Read
Champion buffs
- Aatrox: W CD 26-14 >>> 20-14
- Akali: Base HP5 8 >>> 9; HP/Ivl 0.5 >>> 0.9
- Cho'gath: Q CD 7 >>> 6
- Fizz: 11.18 Changes reverted; E CD 16-10 >>> 16-8
- Gallo: W CD 18 >>> 18-16
- Gragas: W AP Ratio 60% >>> 70%
- Gwen: Base HP 7 >>> 8.5
- Mordekaiser: E CD 22-10 >>> 18-10
- Poppy: P CD 16/12/8 >>> 13/10/7 (based on level)
- Qiyana: Q Monster Damage 125% >>> 150%; Q+E slightly more forgiving for short dashes
- Renekton: HP 575 >>> 590; HP/Ivl 87 >>> 92; W Animation sped up by 13%, Lockout 0.525s >>> 0.375s
- Sejuani: CD 20-12 >>> 18-12; Damage 80-280 >>> 90-290
- Seraphine: R CD 180-120 >>> 160-100
- Sion: W Shield 50-150 >>> 60-160
- Sylas: Base Mana 280 >>> 310; Base MP 7 >>> 8
