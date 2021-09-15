League of Legends patch 11.19 early notes details buffs to Fizz, Renekton, and Qiyana

With patch 11.19 scheduled to arrive next week, the League of Legends devs have already started planning some of the changes they will introduce with the update.

As 11.19 will be the Worlds patch, players will see many balance changes this time around. There will be a minimum of fifteen champion buffs in League of Legends patch 11.19. Riot Games will look to bring some considerable changes to the champion meta ahead of the international event.

In a recent tweet, League of Legends’ lead gameplay designer, Jeevun Sidhu, provided a lot of details on the changes that the developers will be introducing in patch 11.19.

11.19 Full Patch Preview is here!



This is the second of two Worlds-focused patches. Given that we won't have any more opportunities to change the game, we aimed quite conservatively here. No huge swings anywhere.



Also, regarding Fizz...



(1/2) pic.twitter.com/nnKiNe3TJi — Jeevun Sidhu (@JeevunSidhu) September 14, 2021

It’s important to note that the tweaks listed in this preview are tentative and may not reflect entirely in the final patch. Over the next couple of days, these changes will be added to the PBE, and the devs will be introducing more tweaks to it wherever necessary.

Here are all the changes hitting the League of Legends PBE patch 11.19 cycle.

League of Legends patch 11.19 preview details

While we thought there was a chance his overall win rate would go down in 11.18, we felt that there was a good chance we would even out his MMR skew in the process. This did not happen - his MMR skew was aggravated. Consequently, we opted for a full revert.



(2/2). — Jeevun Sidhu (@JeevunSidhu) September 14, 2021

Champion nerfs

Kennen: Q Damage 85-265 + 80% AP >>> 75-255 + 75% AP

Q Damage 85-265 + 80% AP >>> 75-255 + 75% AP Ryze: Q AP Ratio 45% >>> 40%; E CD 3.25-2.25 >>> 3.5-2.5

Q AP Ratio 45% >>> 40%; E CD 3.25-2.25 >>> 3.5-2.5 Sona: Armor 28 >>> 26; (Bugfix) Q no longer hits enemies Sona cannot see; (Bugfix) E Power Chord Slow does not ignore slow reducing effects

Armor 28 >>> 26; (Bugfix) Q no longer hits enemies Sona cannot see; (Bugfix) E Power Chord Slow does not ignore slow reducing effects Soraka: R Heal 150-350 >>> 130-300

R Heal 150-350 >>> 130-300 Varus: Q CD 16-10 >>> 16-12

Also Read

Champion buffs

Aatrox: W CD 26-14 >>> 20-14

W CD 26-14 >>> 20-14 Akali: Base HP5 8 >>> 9; HP/Ivl 0.5 >>> 0.9

Base HP5 8 >>> 9; HP/Ivl 0.5 >>> 0.9 Cho'gath: Q CD 7 >>> 6

Q CD 7 >>> 6 Fizz: 11.18 Changes reverted; E CD 16-10 >>> 16-8

11.18 Changes reverted; E CD 16-10 >>> 16-8 Gallo: W CD 18 >>> 18-16

W CD 18 >>> 18-16 Gragas: W AP Ratio 60% >>> 70%

W AP Ratio 60% >>> 70% Gwen: Base HP 7 >>> 8.5

Base HP 7 >>> 8.5 Mordekaiser: E CD 22-10 >>> 18-10

E CD 22-10 >>> 18-10 Poppy: P CD 16/12/8 >>> 13/10/7 (based on level)

P CD 16/12/8 >>> 13/10/7 (based on level) Qiyana: Q Monster Damage 125% >>> 150%; Q+E slightly more forgiving for short dashes

Q Monster Damage 125% >>> 150%; Q+E slightly more forgiving for short dashes Renekton: HP 575 >>> 590; HP/Ivl 87 >>> 92; W Animation sped up by 13%, Lockout 0.525s >>> 0.375s

HP 575 >>> 590; HP/Ivl 87 >>> 92; W Animation sped up by 13%, Lockout 0.525s >>> 0.375s Sejuani: CD 20-12 >>> 18-12; Damage 80-280 >>> 90-290

CD 20-12 >>> 18-12; Damage 80-280 >>> 90-290 Seraphine: R CD 180-120 >>> 160-100

R CD 180-120 >>> 160-100 Sion: W Shield 50-150 >>> 60-160

W Shield 50-150 >>> 60-160 Sylas: Base Mana 280 >>> 310; Base MP 7 >>> 8

Genshin Impact fan? Follow our Twitter handle for all the latest news, rumours, leaks, and more!

Edited by Ravi Iyer