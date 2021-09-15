League of Legends ADC guide: What is Attack Move and how to master it? 

One of the most effective mechanics that can help an ADC player to improve within League of Legends is called Attack Move.

Attack Move is an interesting concept which new players are usually not aware of. They will always use their mouse to click and move to a position. At the same time they will also use the mouse to target the enemy and attack them.

This means that the player has to micro-manage two things using the mouse, which can often become hectic.

I’ve learned to attack move and I am 100000x better at league of legends. Everyone look forward to the next next video!!! >:D — Azuki Niya/杏月猫 (@azukinyaa_EN) July 2, 2021

There is a possibility that players will mis-click at some point and end up getting killed. This problem can be mitigated by using the Attack Move, which is a tactic that new players should learn to become efficient as an ADC.

Attack Move can help new players to become better in League of Legends

It often happens that at the bot-lane, players will have to trade hits with enemy support or the ADC. This usually happens in the middle of a minion wave, and there is a possibility that they hit the minion instead of the champion. It might also happen that they mis-click and jump towards the enemy while trading hits instead of trying to kite a skill shot.

In such a scenario, an embarrassing moment can lead to death. Attack Move will help to solve this problem, and make kiting and attacking more effective. When using Attack Move, the auto-attack is bound to the keyboard and players use the mouse to kite the skill shots.

Attack Move setting within League of Legends (Image via League of Legends)

Therefore, the headache of micromanaging is gone and it gives the upper hand in teamfights. In order to do this, players need to press escape and go to the “Hotkeys” section. Then, they need to select hotkeys for “Player Attack Move Click” and “Player Attack Move”.

If you want to get better at League of legends. Remap your Q-R to 1-4. then swap your item keys to the q-r use attack move click on c and rest your thumb on space and c. That away you have faster access to f1-f4. Put f1 as player on f5. and use enter as your cap lock key. — TheRealLoops (@ElzSlayz) April 28, 2021

Players can set “Player Attack Move Click” to keys like A. Then they can use "A" key on the keyboard to auto-attack enemies while using the mouse to keep kiting.

However, one issue with this is that they will always hit the enemy that is closest to them. This is not efficient as players should always choose the squishier target ahead of others.

Attack Move cursor settings (Image via League of Legends)

In order to solve this problem, go to “Game” section and select “Attack Move on Cursor”. This means that the player will attack the enemy where the mouse cursor points.

This will help the players maneuver and position themselves in teamfights to inflict maximum damage. One of the biggest advantages of this ability is that players do not need to fear wading through bushes in League of Legends.

It often happens in League of Legends that enemies might hide inside a bush. If players walk in without any awareness then they will take free hits. However, if Attack Move is active, they can instantly start hitting without downtime.

Attack Move is effective even though it might take some time to get used to. However, League of Legends is a complicated game and learning mechanics such as ADC is the first thing that new players should aim towards.

