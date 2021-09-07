Vex mid-lane guide: How to master League of Legends' upcoming gloomy yordle

Vex is an upcoming control mage that will make her entry to League of Legends with patch 11.19.

This means that players will be eager to understand the various intricacies of the champion along with the exact way to utilize her efficiently. She will be quite potent because of the way she functions. Therefore, understanding her appropriate usage will be vital.

Apart from that, being a mage, she is probably going to be quite squishy. This means that unless players are careful, the chances are that she will die very fast. The importance of Vex within a teamfight is going to be paramount.

In the following sections, an in-depth study has been provided which focuses on the build path of Vex along with the exact way to play her effectively within League of Legends.

Runes, item-builds, and play style of Vex within League of Legends

Since Vex is a control mage, she is going to be a mid-laner within League of Legends. She will need to gain levels and experience as fast as possible to ensure that the game's tempo remains under check. She should be able to dictate teamfights, and therefore winning the lane is going to be vital.

Color? Happiness? Caring about stuff? That’s so overrated. pic.twitter.com/3ea1JxO138 — League of Legends (@LeagueOfLegends) September 2, 2021

Rune Path

Since Vex is a mage, Sorcery should be her primary rune, and Inspiration should be her secondary rune. This will provide her with damage combined with survivability within the lane in League of Legends.

Rune Path for Vex in League of Legends (Image via League of Legends)

Sorcery

Phase Rush

Manaflow Band

Transcendence

Scorch

Inspiration

Biscuit Delivery

Time Warp

Tonic

Additional Stats

+9 Adaptive Force

+9 Adaptive Force

+6 Armor

Vex will be able to mix and match her magic damage as well as her movement speed. Overall these runes will provide stability required to remain alive in the lane and scale well in the late game.

Item Build

Being a mid-lane mage in League of Legends, she will primarily focus on items that will increase her Ability Power. Vex is solely dependent on her skills, and therefore building AP will be beneficial for success.

Therefore, the item build for Vex within League of Legends will be as follows:

Luden’s Tempest

Morellonomicon

Archangel’s Staff

Zhonya’s Hourglass

Boots will vary depending on the enemy

Rabadon’s Deathcap

Luden’s Tempest should be her first item to obtain the power-spike from the mythic. Apart from that, the rest of the items are not in order. She can build the Zhonya’s Hourglass before if the enemy team has too much dive. However, considering Vex is meant to prevent champions from diving, she should be fine. The rest will provide her with increased AP and thereby make her a terror in the late game.

Playstyle

Vex’s laning should focus on maxing out her first skill, Mistral Bolt. This skill will allow her to farm faster and also harass the enemy champion. She can put one point on her second skill and one on her third to obtain survivability and a secondary harassing option.

Her ultimately should be leveled whenever it is available. Once the laning is over, her priority should be the third skill, with her W being the last skill to max out. Players need to be very careful in positioning and should try to place themselves in advantageous positions. Carry a ward at all times.

