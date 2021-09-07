Is G2 Esports targeting Vitality’s Crownsh0t? Changes to Twitch title gets League of Legends fans excited

G2 Esports announced a month back that they will rebuild their League of Legends squad after a disastrous 2021 season. The team will look to restructure entirely as another year without Worlds qualification would be unacceptable.

G2’s CEO Carlos Rodriguez is known for bringing in the best of the best and amongst the top players who have been linked to G2 Esports, Crownsh0t is one of them. Vitality failed to qualify for Worlds and there have been rumors that G2 might sell Rekkles, who has only spent one year with the team.

However, the rumors took quite a drive once League of Legends fans noticed something very odd on Crownsh0t’s Twitch titles.

Crownsh0t could solve G2’s bot-lane issues in League of Legends

It is important to realize that Rekkles is in no way a bad ADC within League of Legends. In fact, he is one of the very best and is even considered at the level of LPL ADCs. His issue is that he loves playing the passive game.

The current meta within League of Legends does not allow that and a passive playstyle can often be punished by dives and teleports from mid-lane or top-lane. ADCs who do not assert control over the lane get punished by roaming mids like Twisted Fate and Ryze.

Crownsh0t, however, solves this problem as he is quite aggressive in the lane. G2 Esports will probably change their support as well and get someone who can shotcall better than Mikyx who has lost his edge since Perkz left. Fans might be able to see Crownsh0t on G2 Esports even though it is still a far fetched rumor.

Crowsh0t recently removed the title “VIT” from his Twitch streams. His bio still says Team Vitality, however, this is the first time he has done so with the title.

Currently, there are no other top teams who are looking for an ADC. MAD Lions, Rogue and Fnatic are all stacked and this means the only possible option is G2 Esports.

Apart from that, the rumors that Rekkles might be sold to North America added further fuel to the fire.

The initial tweet by LEC Wooloo that got deleted (Image via Twitter)

The tweet was initially posted by LEC Wooloo, who is very reliable in terms of transfers. However, the tweet was deleted, which might suggest something is cooking.

This could be a mistake from Crownsh0t and he might add it back next time. However, since the rumors surfaced, he has not made a single remark and therefore League of Legends fans will keep their eyes peeled for the next time he turns on his stream.

Getting someone like Crownsh0t could change the dynamics of the bot-lane for G2 and provide a playstyle that they have been known for till date.

Note: The article reflects the views of the writer.

