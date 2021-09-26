League of Legends' five best midlaners who will steal the show at World Championships 2021

League of Legends Worlds 2021 is set to feature some of the best players in the entire world. This is a stage where players can showcase what they have prepared and learnt through years of training and hard work.

This is where they solidify their authority over the game and prove why they are the world's best League of Legends players. However, the best lane to express those skills at their fullest is the midlane.

League of Legends Worlds 2021 is set to showcase some of the best midlaners that the game has ever seen. However, amongst all the teams, five midlaners are a cut above the others.

Top five midlaners who are going to make a mark at Worlds 2021

1) Doinb

Doinb is probably the best player in the world (Image via League of Legends)

Doinb is arguably the best player in the world right now. Doinb can change the course of any match at any point. He is the one who spearheads the playstyle that FPX is known for, and therefore, he should be the first player on this list.

2) ShowMaker

ShowMaker has the most outplay potential amongst all midlaners (Image via League of Legends)

The young midlaner from Damwon KIA is one of the most mechanically gifted players in League of Legends. ShowMaker’s outplay potential is enormous, and his unpredictable plays often catch enemies off-guard.

3) Faker

Faker will be back for revenge at Worlds 2021 (Image via League of Legends)

Faker is arguably the greatest player ever to play League of Legends. Faker’s dominance started from the day he outplayed Ryu with his Zed and thereby went on to win 3 Worlds titles with T1. Faker’s form dipped a bit in the past two years. However, he seems to be back as the unkillable demon king wants to add a fourth title to his name.

4) Humanoid

Humanoid is the best midlaner in Europe (Image via League of Legends)

It goes without saying that Humanoid is the best midlaner in Europe. He has successfully replaced Caps at the number one spot in the EU and is arguably one of the best in the world. Humanoid’s ability to use champions like Ryze so efficiently by ganking side lanes repeatedly, thereby providing a massive lead to the team, makes him a terrifying player.

5) Abbedagge

Abbedagge has been dubbed as Fakerdagge by many (Image via League of Legends)

Abbedagge might come as a surprise to many as he plays for a NA team. However, this 100 Thieves midlaner has been dubbed as “Fakerdagge '' and is the shining star for his team. Abbedagge can match any midlaner toe to toe. If the 100 Thieves make it out of Group B, he will have the highest cookie points to his name.

League of Legends World Championships 2021 is set to feature some of the greatest midlaners of all time

Midlane is probably one of the most sought-after lanes in the entire game. Fans get crazy about this lane, and usually, the star player of every team belongs to the midlane. ShowMaker from DWG, Doinb from FPX, Humanoid from MAD Lions, and Abbedagge from 100 Thieves are all midlaners.

Andrei Pascu @Odoamne Might aswell put my flash in allchat doinb will have it anyway Might aswell put my flash in allchat doinb will have it anyway

In fact, the greatest player of all time, Faker, is also a midlaner, which shows the star power that this lane possesses. However, there is a reason this happens as midlaners are practically the tempo controllers.

They are the ones to initiate plays with the junglers and help side lanes win. This combo is called the mid-jungle duo, and some players pull this off exceptionally.

