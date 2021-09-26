MAD Lions' Carzzy might move to G2 Esports as the League of Legends ADC refuses to renew contract

G2 Esports has been looking to rebuild their League of Legends roster for a while now. After a disastrous 2021, the organization has been trying to bring in players who will make their mark in the 2022 season and beyond.

While such changes usually happen after the League of Legends World Championships, G2 Esports was forced into action due to several players running out of contracts.

One such player who has caught their attention is MAD Lions’ ADC Carzzy, especially since he is yet to extend his contract.

Carzzy will be the ideal replacement for Rekkles within G2 Esports’ League of Legends roster

Rekkles was supposed to be a big star with his impeccable skill and tactical nous. However, those plans were left in the mud. Rekkles’ playstyle and lack of synergy with the team unfortunately led to some really horrible situations.

His ultra-passive ethos often invites intense pressure from the opposition, which repeatedly leads to a lost side lane. Considering that Wunder has been completely out of touch as well, most matches hinged on Caps and Jankos saving the ship.

However, MAD Lions’ Carzzy might solve this issue. With his contract running out right after League of Legends’ World Championships, G2 Esports might want to swoop in for his signature. He is not the best, but he brings the aggression needed to keep enemies in check.

In fact, since G2 Esports are looking to sell Mikyx as well, chances are that the team's entire botlane will be revamped. With Carzzy looking unlikely to continue with the MAD Lions, this might be the right time for G2 Esports to grab one of the most pro-active ADC players in Europe right now.

Having said that, all of this is just speculation as he might renew his contract once the season is over. These are, however, exciting times as G2 Esports signing Carzzy will send a statement that complacency won't be tolerated, not even for Rekkles.

