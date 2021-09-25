×
HLE vs LNG League of Legends Worlds 2021: Prediction, head to head, live stream details, and more

A preview of the HLE vs LNG Esports clash at the LoL Worlds (Image via League of Legends)
Rishov "Vergil" Mukherjee
ANALYST
Modified Sep 25, 2021 05:08 PM IST
The League of Legends Worlds 2021 play-in stage is set to kick off on October 5. The first match of the play-in stage should be a cracker, with Hanwha Life Esports (HLE) and LNG Esports going up against each other.

Fans are eagerly waiting for this match as it will set the tone for the entirety of League of Legends Worlds 2021. The groups that have been drawn this year are already exceeding all expectations. This particular match is nothing but a cherry on top.

Everything League of Legends fans need to know ahead of HLE vs LNG at Worlds 2021

HLE vs LNG League of Legends Worlds 2021 predictions

LNG had a better regular split as compared to HLE. While the latter has Chovy as their star player, LNG is a more balanced team.

HLE can often become a one-man show, so chances are LNG will clinch the points from this match. However, as often happens in high-profile games, the body language of the player’s changes.

Therefore, HLE should put up a fight regardless of LNG having the upper hand.

Head to head results of HLE vs LNG

This is the first time HLE and LNG will go head to head against each other.

When and where to watch HLE vs LNG

HLE vs LNG will be broadcast on October 5 on Riot Games’ official Twitch account. Fans can also view the match on the official website of League of Legends esports on the same date.

Recent results of HLE and LNG

The last series that HLE has played this season was against T1 at the LCK Regional Qualifier finals. It was a close series as HLE lost 2-3.

On the other hand, LNG ended up winning in their LPL Regional Qualifier match against Team WE. Therefore, they qualified for League of Legends Worlds 2021 as the final seed from the region.

League of Legends rosters of HLE and LNG for Worlds 2021

HLE

  • Lee “DuDu” Dong-Ju
  • Park “Morgan” Gi-tae
  • Kim “Miller” Jeong-hyeon
  • Kim “yoHan” Yo-han
  • Jeong “Chovy” Ji-hoon
  • Kim “Deft” Hyuk-kyu
  • Oh “Vsta” Hyo-seong

LNG

  • Hu “Ale” Jia-Le
  • Lee “Tarzan” Seong-yong
  • Xie “Icon” Tian-yu
  • Wang “Light” Guang-Yu
  • Liao “Iwandy” Ding-yang
Edited by Ravi Iyer
