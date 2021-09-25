All you need to know about League of Legends Worlds 2021: Starting date, location and schedule

The League of Legends Worlds 2021 is the tenth iteration of the prestigious international tournament.

It is the stage that separates the cream of the crop within League of Legends. Players and organizations across the world dream of playing at the League of Legends World Championships at least once in their career.

However, it is not as easy, since the qualification process is long and grueling. A lot of hard work, sacrifice, and dedication is required in order to be able to stand a chance against the best that League of Legends has to offer.

Details about League of Legends Worlds 2021 including date, venue and schedule

The League of Legends Worlds 2021 faced some initial hiccups in terms of setting up a venue. However, all of these problems have been solved, and teams are finally ready to begin.

Worlds 2021 is set to be held in Iceland, the second-largest island in Europe. This is the second time a major League of Legends tournament is being held in Iceland as the first was the Mid Season Invitational 2021.

The League of Legends Worlds 2021 will run its course from October 5 to November 6. So fans have a full month of high quality and thrilling League of Legends to enjoy. The play-ins start on October 5. However, the main event will begin on October 11.

League of Legends Worlds 2021 schedule

The full schedule for League of Legends Worlds 2021 has been provided below:

1) Tuesday, October 5 (Best of 1)

Hanwha Life Esports vs LNG Esports

Infinity vs RED Canids

LNG Esports vs PEACE

Hanwha Life Esports vs Infinity

Unicorns of Love vs DetonatioN FocusMe

Galatasaray Esports vs Beyond Gaming

DetonatioN FocusMe vs Cloud 9

Unicorns of Love vs Galatasaray Esports

2) Wednesday, October 6 (Best of 1)

PEACE vs Hanwha Life Esports

RED Canids vs LNG Esports

Infinity vs PEACE

RED Canids vs Hanwha Life Esports

Beyond Gaming vs Cloud 9

Galatasaray Esports vs DetonatioN FocusMe

Beyond Gaming vs Unicorns of Love

Cloud 9 vs Galatasaray Esports

3) Thursday, October 7 (Best of 1)

LNG Esports vs Infinity

PEACE vs RED Canids

DetonatioN FocusMe vs Beyond Gaming

Cloud9 vs Unicorns of Love

4) Friday, October 8 (Best of Five)

TBD vs TBD

TBD vs TBD

5) Saturday, October 9 (Best of Five)

TBD vs TBD

TBD vs TBD

6) Monday, October 11 (Best of 1)

DWG KIA vs FPX

RNG vs PSG Talon

Fnatic vs TBD

Gen.G vs TBD

T1 vs TBD

EDG vs 100 Thieves

Team Liquid vs MAD Lions

Rogue vs TBD

7) Tuesday, October 12 (Best of 1)

T1 vs EDG

Rogue vs DWG KIA

PSG Talon vs TBD

Fnatic vs RNG

FPX vs TBD

100 Thieves vs TBD

MAD Lions vs Gen.G

Team Liquid vs TBD

8) Wednesday, October 13 (Best of 1)

RNG vs TBD

MAD Lions vs TBD

FPX vs Rogue

PSG Talon vs Fnatic

Gen.G vs Team Liquid

DWG KIA vs TBD

EDG vs TBD

100 Thieves vs T1

9) Friday, October 15 (Best of 1)

FPX vs DWG KIA

Rogue vs TBD

FPX vs TBD

DWG KIA vs Rogue

Rogue vs FPX

DWG KIA vs TBD

10) Saturday, October 16 (Best of 1)

EDG vs TBD

T1 vs 100 Thieves

EDG vs T1

100 Thieves vs TBD

T1 vs TBD

100 Thieves vs EDG

11) Saturday, October 17 (Best of 1)

PSG Talon vs TBD

RNG vs Fnatic

PSG Talon vs RNG

Fnatic vs TBD

RNG vs TBD

Fnatic vs PSG Talon

12) Monday, October 18 (Best of 1)

Gen.G vs MAD Lions

Team Liquid vs TBD

Gen.G vs TBD

MAD Lions vs Team Liquid

Team Liquid vs Gen.G

MAD Lions vs TBD

13) Friday, October 22 (Best of 5)

TBD vs TBD

14) Saturday, October 23 (Best of 5)

TBD vs TBD

15) Sunday, October 24 (Best of 5)

TBD vs TBD

16) Monday, October 25 (Best of 5)

TBD vs TBD

17) Saturday, October 30 (Best of 5)

TBD vs TBD

18) Sunday, October 31 (Best of 5)

TBD vs TBD

19) Saturday, November 6 (Best of 5)

TBD vs TBD

TBD in this list stands for To Be Disclosed. This list will be updated as the tournament progresses over the course of the next month

