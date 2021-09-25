All you need to know about League of Legends Worlds 2021: Starting date, location and schedule

The League of Legends Worlds 2021 is the tenth iteration of the prestigious international tournament.
It is the stage that separates the cream of the crop within League of Legends. Players and organizations across the world dream of playing at the League of Legends World Championships at least once in their career.
However, it is not as easy, since the qualification process is long and grueling. A lot of hard work, sacrifice, and dedication is required in order to be able to stand a chance against the best that League of Legends has to offer.
Details about League of Legends Worlds 2021 including date, venue and schedule
The League of Legends Worlds 2021 faced some initial hiccups in terms of setting up a venue. However, all of these problems have been solved, and teams are finally ready to begin.
Worlds 2021 is set to be held in Iceland, the second-largest island in Europe. This is the second time a major League of Legends tournament is being held in Iceland as the first was the Mid Season Invitational 2021.
The League of Legends Worlds 2021 will run its course from October 5 to November 6. So fans have a full month of high quality and thrilling League of Legends to enjoy. The play-ins start on October 5. However, the main event will begin on October 11.
League of Legends Worlds 2021 schedule
The full schedule for League of Legends Worlds 2021 has been provided below:
1) Tuesday, October 5 (Best of 1)
- Hanwha Life Esports vs LNG Esports
- Infinity vs RED Canids
- LNG Esports vs PEACE
- Hanwha Life Esports vs Infinity
- Unicorns of Love vs DetonatioN FocusMe
- Galatasaray Esports vs Beyond Gaming
- DetonatioN FocusMe vs Cloud 9
- Unicorns of Love vs Galatasaray Esports
2) Wednesday, October 6 (Best of 1)
- PEACE vs Hanwha Life Esports
- RED Canids vs LNG Esports
- Infinity vs PEACE
- RED Canids vs Hanwha Life Esports
- Beyond Gaming vs Cloud 9
- Galatasaray Esports vs DetonatioN FocusMe
- Beyond Gaming vs Unicorns of Love
- Cloud 9 vs Galatasaray Esports
3) Thursday, October 7 (Best of 1)
- LNG Esports vs Infinity
- PEACE vs RED Canids
- DetonatioN FocusMe vs Beyond Gaming
- Cloud9 vs Unicorns of Love
4) Friday, October 8 (Best of Five)
- TBD vs TBD
- TBD vs TBD
5) Saturday, October 9 (Best of Five)
- TBD vs TBD
- TBD vs TBD
6) Monday, October 11 (Best of 1)
- DWG KIA vs FPX
- RNG vs PSG Talon
- Fnatic vs TBD
- Gen.G vs TBD
- T1 vs TBD
- EDG vs 100 Thieves
- Team Liquid vs MAD Lions
- Rogue vs TBD
7) Tuesday, October 12 (Best of 1)
- T1 vs EDG
- Rogue vs DWG KIA
- PSG Talon vs TBD
- Fnatic vs RNG
- FPX vs TBD
- 100 Thieves vs TBD
- MAD Lions vs Gen.G
- Team Liquid vs TBD
8) Wednesday, October 13 (Best of 1)
- RNG vs TBD
- MAD Lions vs TBD
- FPX vs Rogue
- PSG Talon vs Fnatic
- Gen.G vs Team Liquid
- DWG KIA vs TBD
- EDG vs TBD
- 100 Thieves vs T1
9) Friday, October 15 (Best of 1)
- FPX vs DWG KIA
- Rogue vs TBD
- FPX vs TBD
- DWG KIA vs Rogue
- Rogue vs FPX
- DWG KIA vs TBD
10) Saturday, October 16 (Best of 1)
- EDG vs TBD
- T1 vs 100 Thieves
- EDG vs T1
- 100 Thieves vs TBD
- T1 vs TBD
- 100 Thieves vs EDG
11) Saturday, October 17 (Best of 1)
- PSG Talon vs TBD
- RNG vs Fnatic
- PSG Talon vs RNG
- Fnatic vs TBD
- RNG vs TBD
- Fnatic vs PSG Talon
12) Monday, October 18 (Best of 1)
- Gen.G vs MAD Lions
- Team Liquid vs TBD
- Gen.G vs TBD
- MAD Lions vs Team Liquid
- Team Liquid vs Gen.G
- MAD Lions vs TBD
13) Friday, October 22 (Best of 5)
- TBD vs TBD
14) Saturday, October 23 (Best of 5)
- TBD vs TBD
15) Sunday, October 24 (Best of 5)
- TBD vs TBD
16) Monday, October 25 (Best of 5)
- TBD vs TBD
17) Saturday, October 30 (Best of 5)
- TBD vs TBD
18) Sunday, October 31 (Best of 5)
- TBD vs TBD
19) Saturday, November 6 (Best of 5)
- TBD vs TBD
TBD in this list stands for To Be Disclosed. This list will be updated as the tournament progresses over the course of the next month