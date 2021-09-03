Scout's Sylas demolishes the FPX dynasty as EDG are crowned the new champions of League of Legends’ LPL

LPL is the Chinese League of Legends regional championship, featuring some of the best teams in the world.

It is considered the most competitive league in terms of player quality and style. Regarded as one of the defining competitions in the esports landscape, winning the LPL trophy is a massive deal as each and every team within this tournament has the ability to compete with the world’s best.

LPL teams have always been impeccable performers when it comes to League of Legends World Championships, and therefore, they are revered even more than the LCK teams.

In fact, it is widely believed that an LPL team will win the 2021 edition of League of Legends World Championships.

However, the team widely viewed as favorites to clinch the tournament were dealt a massive blow in the Summers playoffs final. Suffice to say, League of Legends aficianados witnessed another scintillating shocker.

FPX’s loss at League of Legends’ LPL shows that Worlds might be full of surprises

FPX is one of the most dominant teams when it comes to League of Legends' LPL. They were the winners of the 2019 League of Legends World Championships, having defeated G2 Esports 3-0 in the finals.

Their picture perfect gameplay combined with immaculate skill seemingly makes them invincible. This is one of the reasons why Doinb, the mid-laner of FPX, is widely considered the best in the world.

However, to everyone's shock, FPX just lost to EDG in the finals of the Summer playoffs 3-1. This was a major blow to the so-called favorites of Worlds 2021.

The LPL summer season has been filled with some major surprises as RNG, winners of the Mid Season Invitational 2021, did not even make it to Worlds. Having said that, they will still have a chance from the regional playoffs.

Unlike RNG, FPX were the most consistent team across the event, having defeated all of their opponents in the upper brackets. Their sublime performances resulted in a smooth run to the finals.

EDG, on the other hand, did not have it easy as they were pushed to the lower bracket on account of a few losses. However, the team showed up in style when it mattered, with most of the credit going to their mid-laner Scout.

He had an immense game in his Sylas and, indubitably, is the MVP of the finals. This was a statement victory not only for Scout, but EDG as well. The team last won the title in 2017, but have struggled a lot since then.

This match proved that nothing is certain, and seemingly predicted further upsets once Worlds begins. While the loss of FPX might be considered a minor setback, it definitely will draw the attention of several worldwide teams vying to take down the Chinese juggernauts.

