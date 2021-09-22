League of Legends Worlds 2021: Group stage and play-in draw results

The League of Legends World Championships is set to start on October 5, 2021.

The tournament will be held in Iceland and is the biggest trophy that any League of Legends pro player can ever dream of. There are 22 teams that are set to participate in the tournament, and only one will be crowned as the best in the world.

There have been several issues this year regarding the arrangement of the tournament, especially with the venue. The tournament was supposed to be held in China initially. However, visa issues prompted Riot Games to shift the League of Legends World Championships to Europe.

The number of teams was reduced from 24 to 22 because Vietnamese teams were also unable to participate. Despite all that, the teams have finally been put into groups.

Riot Games reveal the final groups for League of Legends Worlds 2021 through live draw

The League of Legends Worlds 2021 group stage draw is officially over, and the matchups have been decided. There are some spicy games that fans can expect, and hopefully, they will live up to the expectations.

Among the 22 teams, 12 have been put in groups, and the rest will be decided through the play-in phase. The teams that win in the play-in stage will directly qualify for the main event, and those who lose will be sent home.

Among the two play-in groups, two teams from Group A and B will qualify and be distributed amongst four of the primary groups. The group stage will begin on October 11, 2021.

Therefore, the final groups for the League of Legends Worlds 2021 have been provided below.

Primary Groups

Group A

Damwon KIA

FunPlus Phoenix

Rogue

Group B

EDward Gaming

100 Thieves

T1

Group C

PSG Talon

Fnatic

Royal Never Give Up

Group D

MAD Lions

Gen.G

Team Liquid

Play-In Groups

Group A

Hanwha Life Esports

LNG Esports

Infinity Esports

PEACE

RED Canids

Group B

Also Read

Beyond Gaming

Cloud 9

Unicorns of Love

Galatasaray Esports

DetonatioN FocuMe

Group A is the group of death. FPX and Damwon KIA in one group is something that no one would have expected. However, this is just a minor representation of the immense quality that fans can expect at the League of Legends World Championships.

Don't want to miss out on latest Genshin Impact updates? Follow our Twitter account for all info!

Edited by Yasho Amonkar