League of Legends fans could possibly see Ekko support as meta at Worlds 2021

The League of Legends World Championships 2021 is set to start in October.

This means that players are eagerly waiting for a glimpse at the meta that will dominate the tournament. Patches 11.18 and 11.19 are massive, and therefore, it is tough to predict which champions professional teams will prefer.

While the players relentlessly work on champions like Draven, botlane Lucian, Talon jungle, and Galio mid, everything looks confusing. It would not be a surprise if fans were gifted with the most diverse and unique metas of all time.

Ekko is one such champion, currently being played in an off-position role.

T1’s Keria has been practicing Ekko support ahead of the League of Legends World Championships

The League of Legends World Championships is about to begin in a few weeks. This means that players are busy scrimming and also grinding solo queue. Solo games are crucial as it helps professional players try new ideas and sharpen their skills.

It looks like T1 Keria has been doing precisely the same as fans have noticed that he is spamming Ekko support at the Korean solo queue games. While this could be just for fun, since it is happening before Worlds 2021, the chances of seeing Ekko as a support are definitely on the books.

This is because most Korean players are earnest, and they do not waste time unnecessarily. Therefore, if Keria is practicing Ekko as support, it means that their team has a plan. Sometimes players keep such picks as trump cards to rattle the opposition. This could be one such pick.

Ekko is primarily a jungler or a midlaner within League of Legends. However, even though he is not in the meta, there is no denying his strength. Ekko can jump in and out of fights and deal significant damage. As support, he can harass enemy laners and create farming space for the ADC.

This is just speculation. However, if it does happen, fans might be able to see something unique at the League of Legends World Championships.

