Riot teases Caitlyn, Jayce, and other champions for League of Legends' upcoming animated series Arcane

Netflix has officially revealed a new trailer for the upcoming animated series Arcane featuring the League of Legends Universe.

As confirmed by Riot earlier this year, Arcane is all set to be released on the Netflix platform this fall. The latest teaser trailer subtly hinted at various new champions that will enter the animated series.

Arcane @arcaneshow I'd like to let you in on a very important secret. I'd like to let you in on a very important secret. https://t.co/KZEQqLIlx3

So it's pretty clear to fans that Arcane will not just stick to the sibling rivalry story between League of Legends champions Jinx and Vi but will feature some other "mysterious" characters as well. Many have guessed the new characters to be Jayce, Viktor, Caitlyn, Ezreal, and Corina.

Arcane's next unveiling will take place on September 25 at Netflix's TUDUM event

(Image via Riot Games)

Arcane will be featured at Netflix's TUDUM fan event, which is set to take place on September 25, meaning fans won't have to wait long to learn about the series even more.

The online livestream for the TUDUM event is scheduled to begin at 9 AM PT/12 PM ET on that day, and Arcane will most likely be featured in the main show alongside popular series like The Witcher and Stranger Things..

roby ✧ kokomi whale 🐋 @seramentalist caitlyn in arcane..caitlyn arcane hype gonna make riot games HQ have no other choice but to give her a VGU..I love it here caitlyn in arcane..caitlyn arcane hype gonna make riot games HQ have no other choice but to give her a VGU..I love it here https://t.co/rp873joiLX

League of Legends Universe has grown big since the past twelve years, and Riot Games has finally come up with Arcane, their first animated series, featuring several characters from games such as League of Legends and Legends of Runeterra. The series was first announced in 2019 by Riot, while a Netflix release was confirmed in early 2021.

Riot Games' project is being developed in partnership with Fortiche Productions, where Christian Linke and Alex Lee serve as co-creators and creators. Shauna Spenley, Riot's Global President of Entertainment, previously said:

“Arcane was created as a love letter to our players and fans, who have been asking us for more cinematic experiences that dive deeper into the worlds and champions in League of Legends. Netflix, with its incredible global brand and shared goal of delivering premium, high-quality content, is the perfect partner to help us bring Arcane to players around the globe.”

Also Read

Pentakill Addict Axi @axirez



Or I might just seeing champs where there are none🙃 @arcaneshow Sooo, Vi, Jinx, Jayce, Mistery Girl, Viktor Cait, Ez and Corina?Or I might just seeing champs where there are none🙃 @arcaneshow Sooo, Vi, Jinx, Jayce, Mistery Girl, Viktor Cait, Ez and Corina?



Or I might just seeing champs where there are none🙃

Dominique Bazay, Netflix's Director of Original Animation, assured League fans that Arcane would be a visually spectacular thrill ride that would have viewers on the edge of their seats. So the new champions' entries with the likes of Caitlyn and Jayce in the anime will excite fans for the coming days.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar