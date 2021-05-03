Netflix announces League of Legends animated series Arcane, coming this fall

After being delayed by a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a League of Legends animated series called Arcane is finally close to its release date.

Netflix dropped its second official Arcane trailer today, featuring League of Legends champions like Vi and Jinx. The 19-minute video also had a glimpse of the Piltover and Zaun regions and was filled with action.

The world of @LeagueofLegends is coming to Netflix.

Arcane drops this Fall. pic.twitter.com/7DJgqHpODM — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) May 3, 2021

After lots of speculation, League of Legends fans will be happy to learn that Arcane will be hitting Netflix this fall.

Arcane's trailer hints at the origin story of League of Legends champions Jinx and Vi

Jinx and Vi (Image via Riot Games - League of Legends)

The short trailer revealed a few important details regarding Arcane's plot. The video commences with a fight between League of Legends champions Jinx and Vi. They share the screen with another mysterious character, who possesses some kind of lightning-powered weapon.

It would seem reasonable to assume that the story will feature the origin stories of Jinx and Vi. The new third character might play a crucial role in the fight between the two young ladies.

The trailer also hinted at a backstory for Runeterra's two important cities: Piltover and Zaun. There is also the possibility of Teemo, Ezreal, Viktor, Warwick, Caitlyn, and other League of Legends characters, w dwelling in that region making appearances in the latter part of the series.

A R C A N E https://t.co/s6jAtuYaBE — Mark Yetter (@MarkYetter) May 3, 2021

The last scene of the trailer teasing "Coming This Fall" gave fans a general idea that they will have to wait another 5-6 months before Arcane makes its debut on Netflix. The series is being produced by Riot Games in collaboration with Fortiche Productions. The latter has worked with Riot on multiple occasions in the past in the production of cinematics and music videos featuring League of Legends.