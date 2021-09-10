League of Legends Worlds Championship 2021: Venue, schedule, and all teams qualified

League of Legends Worlds Championship 2021 is right around the corner, and Riot Games has finally decided on the venue and schedule for the upcoming international competition.

Though the competition was supposed to be held in Shanghai as a multi-city tour with the finals being held in Shenzhen, Riot had to shift the venue at the last moment to Europe, because of the complications surrounding the COVID-19 Delta variant.

Europe was where Riot hosted the League of Legends Mid Season Invitational this year, making it the next obvious choice after China.

24 teams were scheduled to participate in the event. Unfortunately, the Vietnamese teams might miss out on it due to visa problems, and only 22 teams will be there when the competition kicks off on the 5th of October.

League of Legends Worlds Championship 2021: Schedule

The play-in stages will be starting from October 5 with the group stages soon to follow on the 11th. League of Legends fans will get to see some of their favorite teams go toe to toe in the international event, where the finals take place on November 6.

The following is a list of all the stages:

Play-ins: Oct. 5 to 9

Groups: Oct. 11 to 13 and Oct. 15 to 18

Quarterfinals: Oct. 22 to 25

Semifinals: Oct. 30 to 31

Finals: Nov. 6

League of Legends Worlds Championship 2021: All qualified teams

LPL (China)

Edward Gaming (Group Stage)

FunPlus Phoenix (Group Stage)

Royal Never Give Up (Group Stage)

LNG Esports (Play-in)

LCK (Korea)

DWG KIA (Group Stage)

Gen.G (Group Stage)

T1 (Group Stage)

Hanwha Life Esports (Play-in)

LEC (Europe)

MAD Lions (Group Stage)

Fnatic (Group Stage)

Rogue (Play-in)

LCS (North America)

100 Thieves (Group Stage)

Team Liquid (Group Stage)

Cloud9 (Play-In)

PCS (TW/HK/MC/SEA)

PSG Talon (Group Stage)

Beyond Gaming (Play-in)

LCL (CIS)

Unicorns of Love (Play-in)

LLA (Latin America)

Infinity Esports (Play-in)

TCL (Turkey)

Galatasaray Esports (Play-in)

CBLOL (Brazil)

RED Canids (Play-in)

LJL (Japan)

DetonatioN FocusMe (Play-in)

LCO (Oceania)

PEACE (Play-in)

