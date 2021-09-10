League of Legends’ post-patch 11.18 hotfix goes live, targeting Janna and Qiyana bugs

The League of Legends patch 11.18 update was quite a big one, bringing in extensive changes to the champion meta right ahead of the 2021 World Championship.

However, the update wasn’t as smooth as Riot would have hoped, and the patch came with a lot of bugs that affected a significant number of features in the game.

2) Dr. Mundo: the extra HP on his R was incorrectly communicated and tool tipped as bonus health; it's actually base health (and so does not count for bonus HP ratios). We did this to minimize the impact the substantial risk of swinging his power level too much.



(2/6) — Jeevun Sidhu (@JeevunSidhu) September 9, 2021

In yesterday’s tweet, League of Legends’ lead game designer Jeevun Sidhu opened up about some of the bigger bugs that have been affecting the game since patch 11.18 went live.

He mainly highlighted the issues pertaining to Qiyana, Dr. Mundo, Janna, Singed, and Taliyah, and how the League of Legends devs will be looking to fix the problems as soon as they are able.

League of Legends hotfix targets Janna and Qiyana bugs

Two micropatches that just went out:



1) Fixed an issue where some knockbacks would break Qiyana's Q+E auto-aim unintentionally. We'll be monitoring for other issues with this change.



2) Janna's W will correctly persist on her. — Jeevun Sidhu (@JeevunSidhu) September 10, 2021

In the thread Jeevun writes,

“I sincerely apologize for the miscommunications and bugs here. This was a huge patch, and we’re sorry we let any of you down on patch day. You should be able to expect better from us, and we’ll do our best to avoid these mistakes in the future.”

Fortunately, Riot has already started rolling in the required bug fixes, and in today’s hotfix, they are targeting the problems that Qiyana and Janna are facing at the moment.

The micro patches will seek to fix the issue where some knockbacks would affect Qiyana’s ability to auto-aim her “Q” right after using her “E”. The “Q+E” is one of her bread and butter combos, and not being able to pull it off due to a knockback interaction has been quite a frustrating experience for many League of Legends players who main her.

Janna will also be getting a tweak, and her “W” will now correctly persist on her, instead of glitching out.

League of Legends patch 11.18 will be the first of the two World’s patches, and will set the meta for the upcoming international event. Hence, fans can expect similar micro patches like these before the 11.19 update comes along.

