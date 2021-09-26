League of Legends drops new Arcane cinematic trailer: Release date, episodes and run time 

Arcane is an upcoming Netflix animated series based on the League of Legends universe. The series will primarily focus on two champions belonging to the same universe, Jinx and Vi.

Until now, though, everything that fans have received has been nothing but mere snippets and a few leaks here and there. However, League of Legends has finally released a full-length cinematic trailer and fans are in agreement that it was worth the wait.

Arcane has been one of the most anticipated Netflix shows for a long time now. Therefore, along with the cinematic trailer, a release date accompanied by an episode count has also been provided for fans.

League of Legends’ new Arcane cinematic trailer provides full details on the animated series

Arcane will be released on November 6, 2021. This is the day the League of Legends World Championships will come to an end. It is quite an opportune moment to make sure League of Legends fans have more content to keep them going.

There will be a total of 9 episodes in the series. Each episode will be 40 minutes long and the episodes will drop in groups of three on November 6, 13 and 20, respectively.

The League of Legends Arcane trailer provides a sneak peek into the life of Vi and Jinx that will be explored by the Netflix series. Apart from that, it will revolve around the cities of Piltover and Zaun that are two of the most polar opposite cities in the League of Legends universe.

Piltover is a posh and rich city filled with the elites of society. Zaun, on the other hand, is a crime-ridden underworld where only the strong survive. Jinx and Vi’s lives are set to be turned upside down and their trust towards each other will be put to the test.

It was already stated earlier that Jinx and Vi are sisters. However, League of Legends players will know that Jinx is a criminal and Vi is an enforcer who fights for justice, making for an interesting interaction between the two. This animated series will show Vi’s effort to bring Jinx back from the life of a criminal.

Apart from Jinx and Vi, Arcane will be filled with other characters like Caitlyn, Jayce, Viktor and many more. Overall, it is going to be something unique as fans will dive deep into the life of Jinx and Vi, which is bound to change their viewpoints completely towards these characters.

