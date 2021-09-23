League of Legends' Arcane web series: Release date, rumors, voice characters and more

League of Legends is finally coming to fans in the form of a web series by the named "Arcane".

As confirmed by Riot earlier this year, Arcane is all set to be released on the Netflix platform this fall. There were three initial teasers for the web series featuring the rivalry between the two siblings Vi and Jinx.

Now, the latest teaser trailer subtly hinted at various other League of Legends and Legends of Runeterra champions as well, which will enter the animated series.

Everything known about League of Legends' Arcane web series

Here’s everything to know about Arcane, including its release date, casting, leaks, storyline, and more.

Riot is finally stepping into TV series with its massive League lore

Arcane poster (Image via Riot Games)

League of Legends is finally set to make its small-screen debut with the Arcane animated series. Riot confirmed in October 2019 that the company was working on a League of Legends-themed anime.

In April 2020, the title "Arcane" was officially unveiled in commemoration of the game's 10th Anniversary celebrations, where it was also announced that Vi and Jinx would star as the protagonists.

The series' directors and producers have also revealed that:

"The show will follow the origins of two iconic League champions and the power that will tear them apart.”

Arcane’s release date on Netflix

Though the exact release date of Arcane is yet to be confirmed by Riot, one of Arcane's previous trailers, teasing, "Coming This Fall" can give fans a general idea that they might have to wait another one or two months before the show's mega premiere on Netflix.

As things stand, once Arcane does finally arrive, fans are likely to see all episodes drop at once. Arcane was set to drop in 2020 but has since been delayed several times.

All released trailers for Arcane

Riot has released the following four trailers for the animated web series:

Arcane Anniversary Announcement

The first Arcane trailer was revealed back on October 16, 2019, that showed a glimpse of the Piltover, the “city of progress”, and its fume-infested underground twin city, Zaun.

Arcane Netflix Teaser

On May 4 this year, Netflix revealed Arcane's second teaser of 18-seconds which confirmed that the series will kickstart this year's fall.

"A Score To Settle" Story Trailer

The third trailer, titled "A Score to Settle", showed various small clips from the Arcane series, which were enough to implant intuitive alerts for fans considering their storyline predictions.

Arcane's Twitter handle came up with a surprising final teaser

After a good period of silence, on September 20, Arcane's official Twitter handle finally teased a video featuring many surprises.

Arcane @arcaneshow I'd like to let you in on a very important secret. I'd like to let you in on a very important secret. https://t.co/KZEQqLIlx3

In the 14-second short clip, fans subtly got a hint that the series' storyline will not just stick to the sibling rivalry story between League of Legends champions Jinx and Vi but will feature some other "mysterious" characters as well.

Many have pointed out the new champions to be Jayce, Viktor, Caitlyn, Ezreal, and Corina.

Arcane's leaked scene

On August 8, a Chinese Weibo account, that goes by the handle name "Anonymous_B” leaked one of Arcane's opening scenes, providing an early sneak peek to the fans.

The leaked scene saw young Jinx and Vi watching over Zaun city through a telescope. They were observing the residents of Runeterra, a graphite and one of Vi’s old toys stuck on an electric wire. The leaked clip provided fans with an idea of what the Arcane episodes will look like when they officially air on Netflix.

Arcane's casting details

Riot has finally revealed some of the major casting details for Arcane. The characters and their respective voice artists are as follows:

Vi - Hailee Steinfeld

Caitlyn - Katie Leung

Jinx - Ella Purnell

Jayce - Kevin Alejandro

Viktor - Harry Lloyd

Mel - Toks Olagundoye

Silco - Jason Spisak

Vander - J.B. Blanc

Dominique Bazay, Netflix's Director of Original Animation, assured League fans that Arcane would be a visually spectacular thrill ride that would have viewers on the edge of their seats. The full trailer for Arcane will premiere during Netflix's TUDUM event on September 25.

