The latest teaser from Arcane hints at Jinx and Vi's friendship before it broke apart in League of Legends

Vi and Jinx are vital characters within the narrative of the League of Legends universe.

Jinx is a psychopath who is known for her criminal record all across the city of Zaun. However, Vi is a criminal enforcer who works in order to protect Zaun from the atrocities that occur all across the city. As per the lore within League of Legends, both Vi and Jinx do not have a friendly relationship.

The Netflix TV show Arcane, on the other hand, is expected to focus on the early life of Jinx and Vi and it seems like the relationship between the two might not always have been strained.

A latest teaser from the upcoming show Arcane shows that Jinx and Vi within League of Legends might have shared similar motives at one point

Riot Games dropped a teaser for Arcane on Weibo and it showcases some interesting aspects about Jinx. It seems as though Jinx might also have been enroute to become an enforcer just like Vi. The teaser shows both Jinx and Vi sitting together and discussing the hardships they have been facing.

They seem to be living in a slum and Vi is determined to make sure that the city of Zaun respects both her and Jinx at some point of time. This is an interesting aspect as the current lore within League of Legends clearly indicates that while Vi is respected, Jinx is feared.

This could mean that the TV show will eventually showcase some incidents that made Vi and Jinx walk separate paths.

Netflix announced its League of Legends animated series Arcane will debut in Fall 2021 using a short (but energetic) teaser video. https://t.co/49kOJctvNJ pic.twitter.com/qOHq9QSw7T — IGN (@IGN) May 3, 2021

This could have something to do with the small stones that Jinx found in her room. She shows them to Vi and says that they should keep it a secret. As a child, Jinx is often perceived as being weak. Vi, on the other hand, seems to be the muscle that protects Jinx from being bullied. However, Jinx will probably look to turn this around and eventually spiral into the wrong path.

This is all just speculation, however, Arcane is going to be canon within League of Legends and Riot will be connecting the in-game lore with that of the TV show.

