How to abuse Akali’s “Double Q” exploit in League of Legends’ patch 11.15 

Akali is one of the highest damage dealing assassin’s within League of Legends.

A recent mini-rework of Akali made her extremely viable for the late game and therefore enabled her quite a lot. Akali being an assassin class champion, is supposed to fall off as the game progresses. However, her damage is excessively high, and even after the 30-minute mark, she can easily solo any ADC or support within League of Legends.

However, it seems a new bug has popped up very recently within the Summoner’s Rift that might make Akali a terror to deal with as the game progresses.

A brief guide to Akali’s Double Q bug in patch 11.15 of League of Legends

Akali has always been a champion that is difficult to balance. Since her release, Akali has gone through several buffs and nerfs, including a few reworks as well.

However, players have always found her to be either too broken or too bad to use with no middle ground within the meta. Despite her being nerfed at times, Akali has always been a fan-favorite champion, and people who love her will be ready to stack up millions of mastery points on her.

Akali needs a certain amount of skill to be viable as being an assassin; she relies on combos and item timings. However, there has been a recent bug which, upon exploiting, can make her very deadly to deal with within League of Legends. It is a bug that allows her to cast Q twice with zero cooldown.

This exploit, however, is going to require some practice to pull off. It was found out by a YouTuber named Hitcap, and it seems that the order of the skills will be E R E Q R Q Q.

It has been found out that if players cancel her R animation, then it becomes possible to land two Q’s simultaneously without any cooldown. In normal scenarios, it should not be possible to land both the Q’s within such short instances.

Akali’s Q in League of Legends has a 2-second cooldown. However, upon canceling the R recast, her Q is reset, and it makes landing two of those possible. It is quite hard, as mentioned earlier. However, if it is used, then Akali can do some very serious damage, especially in the late game.

It is also essential to note that Riot has not picked up on this as of yet, and therefore it is probably going to work in 11.16 as well, which is supposed to be released very soon.

