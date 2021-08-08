Dota 2 carry guide for League of Legends players and beginners 

Dota 2 and League of Legends are the premier names in the MOBA genre within esports.

However, even though these games practically have the same map and the same objective, they function very differently. Dota’s map design and League’s map design have significant differences, and it is not easy to play one and pick up on the other without some prior knowledge. Last-hitting, minion wave management, lane match ups and team fights work very differently as well.

What if: Ingress but with the difficulty level of Dota 2 and the characters of League of Legends — Game Combo Bot (@gamecombination) August 6, 2021

There are players who often like to switch from one game to another to experience something new. It is important to understand that this list is based on similarities in playstyle and a few skills.

5 Dota 2 carry heroes that can be played by both League of Legends players and beginners.

5) Medusa

Medusa and Cassiopeia are very similar in terms of playstyle (Image via Dota 2)

Medusa is one of Dota 2's best hyper carries. The basic idea with Medusa is to farm as long as possible and then 1 v 5 the enemy. League players will find her very similar to Cassiopeia, as both of them have very similar ultimates. However, the rest of their kit is quite different, as Cassiopeia does not a shield or escape mechanism. Medusa can protect herself with a mana shield that basically consumes mana whenever she takes damage. This helps her sustain in lane and tank a few hits in fights.

Cassiopeia might be harder to play than Medusa due to her reliance on positioning. Therefore any new player or ex-league player should not have any difficulty starting with Medusa. The issue is that she takes a lot of time to farm. Unless players know how to last hit minions, Medusa becomes kind of a burden for the team.

4) Juggernaut

Juggernaut is a top tier hero for new or League players alike (Image via Dota 2)

Juggernaut has a spin that provides him with magic resistance, a self-healing mechanism and an ultimate that can dish out some serious damage. League of Legends players will find him similar to Master Yi in some regards. However, Juggernaut’s Ultimate deals more damage. If several other units are present, then the damage is shared.

Juggernaut is a top tier hero for any player, as he is extremely self-sufficient and very easy to play. He requires no prior knowledge of the game and can still end up carrying games single-handedly at times. Apart from that, Juggernaut does not suffer from the issue which Master Yi does: vulnerability to crowd control. Juggernaut’s spin allows him to escape sticky situations easily.

3) Gyrocopter

League of Legends players will find Gyrocopter very similar to Corki (Image via Dota 2)

If League of Legends players are looking for a hero in Dota 2 that can replace their beloved Corki, it has to be Gyrocopter. Both Corki and Gyrocopter have similar skills and both have significant damage in the mid to late game.

While League players will pick him up very fast, new players, who have no prior knowledge about either game, might find him a bit hard. Gyrocopter has the ability to clear waves as well as deal hero damage, making him quite an all-rounder in Dota 2. His potential is definitely quite high and can be played both as a mid laner or a safe-lane carry. Thereby, it provides him with enough versatility and is therefore a top-tier pick for new or League players alike.

2) Axe

Axe has the ability to deal damage as well as tank it (Image via Dota 2)

Axe is a really nice hero to play due to his ability to sustain damage as well as deal it in Dota 2. Axe is also similar to Darius in terms of playstyle, even though their skills are vastly different. Axe relies on getting close and his passive skill, which keeps dealing AoE damage as long as enemies are hitting him. Apart from that his ultimate allows him to execute any enemy hero whose health is below a certain limit.

Darius’s ultimate also has similar mechanics. He is mostly focused towards a bleed mechanics that Axe does not have. However, Darius can also get up close, which League players might find a bit similar in Axe. Axe can provide a lot of sustain from the very beginning, and he can bully the enemy laner if played well. Thereby it makes him a new-player friendly hero as well, even though landing his taunt requires some practice.

1) Drow Ranger

Drow Ranger is the best hero to pick up for any new player due to her versatility and easy of usage (Image via Dota 2)

Drow is one of the best carry heroes within Dota 2 and also probably has one of the simplest kits. Drow has similarities to Ashe from League of Legends, and in fact they look exactly the same. However, while Ashe is more focused towards crowd control, Drow ranger deals heavy single target damage.

I was trying to play carry, I don't remember the role name in league, and was playing Ashe since she seemed so similar to Drow Ranger in dota. — Costco sample (@skeedaptv) July 13, 2021

She is a very easy Dota 2 hero to learn. and any new player can pick her and get going. Being a ranged hero makes her less risky to play. However, Drow is also very squishy and requires a decent sense of positioning to be successful. But in a bad lobby, Drow can be very easy to abuse

