Valve announces the official release date of Dota 2 gameplay patch 7.30

In a post announcing the Nemestice 2021 Battle Level Bundle, Valve revealed the release date of the upcoming Dota 2 gameplay patch 7.30.

The Dota 7.30 Gameplay Update will be arriving after the Nemestice Battle Pass Ends. #Dota2 — Wykrhm Reddy (@wykrhm) August 5, 2021

Dota 2 players have been desperately waiting for 7.30 as it has been almost four months since the last major patch 7.29’s release on April 9. Templar Assassin, Winter Wyvern, Luna, Terrorblade, etc., have been running rampant in both pro and pub games. So, a metagame shakeup is fairly necessary according to a large portion of the Dota 2 player base.

According to Valve’s blog post, the gameplay patch 7.30 will be arriving after the Nemestice Battle Pass ends. This means that 7.30 is set to arrive on or after August 18, 2021, since that is the date the Battle Pass is scheduled to end.

The Nemestice Battle Level Bundle is now available. https://t.co/lMAg8uFQgD pic.twitter.com/wRCCVDF7c8 — DOTA 2 (@DOTA2) August 5, 2021

Although Valve has a tradition of extending the duration of Dota 2 Battle Pass in the past, they have not mentioned whether they will do it this time and if the patch release is going to be pushed back as a result of that. For the time being, Dota 2 players can mark August 18 on their calendars for the new patch.

What will Dota 2 patch 7.30 bring?

The gameplay patch 7.30 is quite likely the last major patch before TI10, which starts on October 7, 2021. So, 7.30 is likely to bring significant changes to shake up the metagame of Dota 2 one last time before TI.

Dawnbreaker is yet to be added to Captain’s Mode and by extension, competitive play. 7.30 will most likely balance and add her to Captain’s Mode.

There has been a slew of heroes who have not seen much play in the last few months of professional Dota 2. This includes heroes like Earthshaker, Meepo, Lone Druid, Vengeful Spirit, Ogre Magi, Lich, Silencer, Sniper, etc. The gameplay patch 7.30 is probably going to buff them while nerfing the current metagame dominators like Templar Assassin, Winter Wyvern, Luna, Terrorblade, etc.

The Valve blog post mentioned “We're working on it” hidden under a spoiler tag, which is quite likely a reference to Jake “SirActionSlacks” Kanner’s somewhat old video parodying Valve’s involvement with the game.

Now, it is a matter of waiting out since Dota 2 players have less than two weeks to the release of patch 7.30.

Edited by Shaheen Banu