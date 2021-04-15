Why Dawnbreaker is one of the most versatile heroes in Dota 2 update 7.29

Update 7.29 introduced a new hero, Dawnbreaker, who has played in almost all possible roles since her release in Dota 2.

The dark days of winter are finally behind us as today's update heralds the break of radiant dawn. Introducing an all-new cosmic hero, Dawnbreaker, and the 7.29 Gameplay Update.https://t.co/BSMzhoXu0i pic.twitter.com/YVKEoQOrPq — DOTA 2 (@DOTA2) April 9, 2021

Dawnbreaker's abilities make her one of the most sustain-heavy heroes in the game. Apart from featuring a staggering 3.8 strength gain with each level in a game of Dota 2, the hero is also equipped with multiple abilities to either close down on enemies or get away from them.

On top of all that, Dawnbreaker features an ultimate ability that allows the hero to move across anywhere on the map as long as the hero has an ally present in the vicinity.

Here's a complete rundown of Dawnbreaker's abilities in Dota 2.

Dawnbreaker's abilities in Dota 2

Starbreaker

The hero swings her hammer thrice to deal massive bursts of damage and stunning enemies that come in contact with the third blow of the hammer.

Celestial Hammer

Allows Dawnbreaker to throw her hammer towards a target location, damaging all enemies struck by it. The hammer returns to Dawnbreaker after a period of two seconds. However, the hero can recast the ability to call the hammer back earlier and also move the hero character towards the returning weapon.

Luminosity

Passively grants Dawnbreaker a guaranteed critical strike on every fourth basic attack. Additionally, heals all allied heroes within 650 units of Dawnbreaker, receiving 35% of the damage dealt as healthpoints.

Solar Guardian (Ultimate ability)

Dawnbreaker's ultimate allows the hero to place a pulsating effect on a specific location with 500 units of an allied hero. After a duration of 1.7 seconds, Dawnbreaker flies over to the location, dealing damage and stunning all enemies while healing all allies present inside the pulsating vicinity.

This skill has a global cast range, allowing Dawnbreaker to come to the aid of her allies from anywhere across the map.

What makes Dawnbreaker so versatile in Dota 2

On top of featuring multiple teamfight abilities, Dawnbreaker is an extremely strong laner in Dota 2. With the ability to deal all enemies near the hero's character with her Starbreaker ability, it is extremely difficult to pose any notable threat on the hero during the early stages.

Additionally, her Luminosity ability provides the hero with an ability to regenerate the health of her allies. Luminosity is an extremely useful ability during teamfights. Apart from healing all her allies within a 650 radius of Dawnbreaker, this ability provides the hero with a guaranteed critical strike on every fourth basic attack.

Considering all of these factors, Dawnbreaker can perform extremely well as either a play-making or damage-dealing core. Additionally, the hero's saving abilities make her equally efficient in the support role.

With the presence of an ultimate ability that boasts a global cast range, Dawnbreaker is undoubtedly one of the most active heroes in Dota 2.

All of these factors combine to make the hero an extremely versatile pick and a captain's nightmare during the drafting stages of a game in Dota 2.