Why is Techies one of the most frustrating to play against heroes in Dota 2

Three goblins on one trolley in a Dota 2 map. They laugh and they scream. This might paint a pretty cute picture, but do not be deceived. Techies is one of the most annoying heroes the game of Dota 2 has ever introduced.

In this article, we will see why techies is so widely hated and absolutely loved by some players.

How does Techies work in Dota 2

Techies, a trio of little goblins, is a ranged intelligence hero. They have a very unorthodox manner of dealing damage by placing mines and stasis traps across the map. The skillset of Techies is as follows:

#1 Proximity Mines

Techies' first skill is the "proximity mines," also known as red bombs. It is basically an invisible mine that cannot be seen by wards, or true sight, but is visible if an enemy is within an active AoE of the mine.

Mines are detonated if an enemy is standing within the active AoE for a few seconds. The explosion deals full damage in the blast radius, and deals 25% damage to buildings.

#2 Stasis Traps

The second skill of Techies is "Stasis Traps." It is an invisible trap that roots nearby enemy units instantly when triggered.

#3 Blast Off!

The third skill of Techies is what makes it the most disgusting early game hero. The Techies hurl themselves at an AoE selected, which takes away 50% of Techies' remaining health and silences the targets. It also deals an immense 300 damage to enemies, making it very easy to take first blood.

#4 Minefield Sign

Minefield sign is a warning to enemy heroes to tread lightly. With Aghanim's Scepter, Techies can hide their bombs, even from True Sight if a Minefield sign is placed in front of it.

Only one minefield sign can exist at any given point in a game of Dota 2 and they last 180 seconds irrespective of levels.

#5 Detonate

This is a complimentary skill to Techies' ultimate, the Remote Mines, which deal a burst of magical damage when stacked and detonated.

#6 Remote Mines

The Ultimate of Techies, also known as the Green Bombs, are invisible explosive bombs that will be triggered after a brief delay when detonated. It does not damage buildings.

Techies' all spells (Image via Valve)

Why is Techies so frustrating to play against

Let's take a plausible scenario in Dota 2, the team at the Radiant side of a Dota 2 game is leading the match with a convincing 5k gold advantage.

The carry goes to farm in the enemy team's jungle. The Techies were caught off in the previous fight and are dead for 60 seconds.

Suddenly, a beeping sound is heard, 3 heroes along with the carry are rooted, and before a moment passes, the Techies get a Triple kill. This is how frustrating Techies is.

A good Techies player can turn the tide of the game in Dota 2, but if the lineup is not favorable, playing with a Techies is not a pleasant experience.

Memorable Techies plays

Techies is not a highly picked hero in the higher brackets in Dota 2, but in some games, when some pro players decide to pick Techies, it is mostly a treat to watch.

Two of the most famous instances of Techies plays in Dota 2 are:

#1 EG.Aui in TI5

Aui played a crucial role in the games against CDEC Gaming and EHOME. He played Techies in one of the three games of Dota 2 in each match, and the Evil Geniuses took advantage of the mined spots and won most crucial teamfights.

Evil Geniuses went on to win The International that year, and the Techies play by Aui has been forever etched in the memories of the Dota 2 fans.

#2 OG.JerAx

OG is a team known for their unconventional, meme-esque, yet effective strategies.

They played Techies as a position 4, and in the fight in the video above, the effectiveness & full potential of Techies can be seen.

OG were team wiped, except for JerAx, and when Vici Gaming was about to push the lane, he detonated the mines, and used his blast-off to get an Ultra-Kill.