Top 5 Dota 2 players from North America to watch out in the second DPC season

After Evil Geniuses' stellar performance in the One Esports Singapore Dota 2 Major, all eyes will be on the NA teams as the second DPC season is about to kick off.

With six teams from the previous season in the top division and two promoted teams from the lower division, the second DPC season will definitely be a spectacle that most Dota 2 fans will enjoy witnessing.

There are certain players in the region who are capable of producing flashes of brilliance that can win matches single-handedly for their respective teams.

The upcoming DPC season will be an ideal platform for Dota 2 fans to witness iconic plays. They'll range from the flashy and gutsy plays displayed by Artour "Arteezy" Babaev and Quinn "Quinn" Callahan to the organized and well-planned moves from players like Andreas Franck "Cr1t-" Nielsen and Clinton "Fear" Loomis.

This article features the top five players that fans should keep an eye on when the second DPC season kicks off on April 13th.

Dota 2 players to watch from North America in second DPC season

Clinton "Fear" Loomis - PentAce

The Old Man of North American Dota 2, Fear is arguably one of the longest-serving professional Dota 2 players from the region.

After a disappointing performance in the first DPC season which saw Sadboys failing to qualify for the major, Fear has gone on to join PentAce for the upcoming DPC season.

With a plethora of experience under his belt, the former TI champion will definitely want to regain his spot as one of the best players in North America.

Jacky "EternalEnVy" Mao - Black N Yellow

Having missed out on the first DPC season, EternalEnVy has joined Black N Yellow as part of its active Dota 2 roster for the upcoming season.

EternalEnVy has been away from the limelight of Dota 2 esports for a while now, and it is expected that the infamous "EE Sama" will be looking to put up a stellar performance.

EternalEnVy is arguably one of the most controversial Dota 2 players. Despite having featured on teams like No Tidehunter and Team Secret, the player has a lot to prove heading into the second DPC season.

Andreas Franck "Cr1t-" Nielsen - Evil Geniuses

Having been a part of Evil Geniuses since 2016, Cr1t- is arguably one of the best roaming supports that Dota 2 has ever seen.

Be it his iconic setups or clutch saves; the Danish professional has repeatedly managed to draw attention at the Singapore Major despite being part of an all-star roster.

Ranked as one of the best players in the North American Dota 2 leaderboard, Cr1t- can definitely alter the outcome of a match with his brilliant performances.

Quinn "Quinn" Callahan - Quincy Crew

Formerly known as CCnC, Quinn has been a consistent performer no matter what team he has played on. Additionally, the mid-laner has managed to secure himself a spot as the best Dota 2 player from North America in his respective role.

Quinn can always be found ranked in the top five players in the North American Dota 2 leaderboards.

As the second DPC season gets set to kick off, Quinn will definitely be looking to make up for the disappointing 9th to 12th finish at the One Esports Singapore Dota 2 Major.

Artour "Arteezy" Babaev - Evil Geniuses

Having burst onto the North American Dota 2 scene at an early age, Arteezy has always been regarded as the best carry player that the region has to offer. Although Arteezy hasn't managed to win any notable accolades to justify his performances, the player has always been loved by the Dota 2community.

Arteezy is eager to win a Dota 2 Major title and shake off all the critics. Given that Evil Geniuses came extremely close to accomplishing the same at the Singapore Major, it is safe to say that Arteezy will be heading into the upcoming DPC season for nothing less than the title of a Major Champion.