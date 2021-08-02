5 Reasons why Gyrocopter's new build is broken in Dota 2

In Dota 2, players often theorycraft and experiment with new builds on heroes. Sometimes the experimentation falls flat, but other times it works so well that it becomes the ‘new meta’. Gyrocopter’s new build surely belongs to the latter category.

The new build on Gyrocopter in Dota 2 focuses on his Flak Cannon skill to push out lanes and chew through stacked neutral camps. Moreover, the new build forgoes the Rocket Barrage ability completely and skill points are instead put on stats - which is possible since patch 7.29 of Dota 2.

“Added +2 Attributes leveling up to 7 times (for the 7 empty levels from 1-26), and can be leveled in any order (via clicking on the talent tree circle)”

The item build varies a bit, depending on different matchups and player preferences. However, Aghanim’s Scepter is the bread and butter of this build in Dota 2, and it is picked up most often as the second item after something like Dragon Lance, Maelstrom or Crystalys. Some pros are getting Aghanim’s Scepter as, in fact, the first big item after Power Treads.

The success of the new Gyrocopter build in Dota 2 is very much dependent on teammates making jungle and ancient stacks. Also, for good efficiency in clearing those stacks, the Gyrocopter player needs to cut some trees, put up some observer wards to get vision on the camp and micro their courier for the same purpose when wards are not available.

5 Reasons why the new Gyrocopter build is overpowered in Dota 2

5) Flak cannon lets you farm stacks like a monster

Compared to other fast jungle farming carry heroes in Dota 2 like Luna, Medusa and so on, Gyro can take stacks from very early on. Also, compared to the limited attack targets of Luna’s Moon Glaives and Medusa’s Split Shot, Gyrocopter’s Flak Cannon hits all units in a 1250 radius.

4) Offlaner cant force you out of lane

The way Gyrocopter pushes out each creep wave with Flak Cannon and forces the enemy offlaner to farm under tower, the enemy offlaner does not get the scope to exert any pressure on Gyrocopter in the laning stage.

3) The early points in stats make you tank up

After maxing Flak Cannon by level 7, Gyrocopter players put ability points into stats. The +2 Stats on each level makes Gyrocopter quite tanky in conjunction with the HP from the eventual Aghanim’s Scepter, Sange and Yasha, Dragon Lance, Satanic and so on. It makes bursting Gyrocopter borderline impossible.

2) You hit your item timings insanely early

With the new build, it’s not at all unusual to have Dragon Lance and Aghanim's Scepter on Gyrocopter in 18 minutes. And Aghanim’s Scepter accelerates Gyrocopter’s farming even more, letting him acquire two or three more expensive items before the 30-minute mark.

1) One doesn’t need to be at the center of the fight to do damage

With insane item timings, Gyrocopter’s Flak Cannon hits like a truck in teamfights and with how the skill works, he does not need to get to the center of the fights to deal damage. This also makes him less susceptible to enemy abilities.

