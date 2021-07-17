Top 5 Simple Off-lane heroes in patch 7.29d of Dota 2

Off-lane is an extremely crucial role to play in Dota 2. The off-lane core is the hero who denies the farm for the opposing carry. Off-laners are also usually the ones who tank most of the enemy damage output and are the initiators of team fights in a game of Dota 2.

Heroes in a game like Dota 2 keep on changing as a number of patches are laid out to balance the ones that have been claimed to be overpowered and thus abused in the previous patch.

This article shall list the top 5 simplest off-lane heroes in the current patch of Dota 2.

Disclaimer - The list is based on the author's opinion only.

Top 5 simplest heroes to play in Off-lane in the current patch of Dota 2

#5 Bristleback

Bristleback is one of the tankiest heroes in the game of Dota 2. He receives significantly less damage when attacked from the rear and sides.

Bristleback also received a change in its Aghanim Scepter upgrade where the range of his first skill, the Viscous Nasal Goo, was increased and did not require to be targeted.

This led to Bristleback becoming a constant slowing machine and due to his Warpth Stacks being built up more easily, he becomes a sort of pseudo-carry himself.

#4 Tidehunter

Tidehunter has always been one of the tankiest off-laners, solely due to the fact that he receives a strong dispel after he takes 600/550/500/450 damage.

Tidehunter is also one of the best initiators and/or controllers of team-fights in a game of Dota 2. He has the highest AoE stun in the game, Ravage, which can alone turn the tide of any team fight before the cores acquire their spell immunity items.

With Tidehunter, a blink dagger is a core item to acquire as Ravage is best applied when it is a surprise.

#3 Centaur Warruner

Centaur Warrunner is a melee strength hero whose normal spot in battle is directly at the focal point of the fight. His abilities leave foes around him stunned and cause substantial damage, making him an amazing initiator.

He is likewise an amazing tank, having the greatest strength gain in the game.

#2 Underlord

Underlord is a fairly simple off-lane hero, with two basic spells. His first spell, Firestorm deals magical damage in an area of effect to creeps and heroes alike. His second skill, Pit of Malice, casts an instant root to enemies trapped in its AoE. Enemies' base attack damage is reduced around Underlord by his atrophy aura, making him and his team very tanky when dealing with physical damage.

The aura also provides him with damage with every nearby enemy, creep and hero killed, making him an excellent laner and a strong pusher.

His Ultimate, the Dark Rift can teleport his entire team across the map, taking enemies by surprise and pushing them into lanes while half the team is dead or out of position.

He can also use it as an escape, bringing himself and his own team to safety in a tricky situation.

#1 Axe

Axe's fighting style in Dota 2 demands that he get up close and personal enemy's face, as he can taunt enemies into attacking him with Berserker's Call, under whose effect Axe gets bonus armor, dealing huge damage with his Counter Helix, and finishing off with his ultimate, Culling Blade, which is the only instant death dealing spell in Dota 2.

It is the only ability in the entire game to counter Dazzle's Shallow Grave, one of the best saves in Dota 2. It can also finish off a Troll Warlord in his Battle Trance.

Axe usually works as an initator, where he blinks in and uses his Berserker's Call to draw the fight to himself while his team can finish off the targets while they are busy taking down the tankiest hero on the map.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul