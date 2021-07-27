Top 5 best and easiest safelane carry heroes in Dota 2

The safelane carry role in Dota 2 is one of the most straightforward roles to play in the game, at least on the surface. As a carry hero, a player’s job is to amass the needed items and levels at a certain time to push their advantage and eventually end the game.

The specific time of getting a certain item or a specific level is called a ‘power spike’ in Dota 2. While it can widely vary from game to game, depending on the enemy heroes and their levels and items, the concept of ‘power spike’ is very important to understand for a carry player.

For example, Phantom Assassin hits a power spike at level 6, then again after she gets her Desolator, and again after she reaches her BKB timing. Every Dota 2 hero has power spikes in the game, although some are not as prominent as others.

Keeping all that in mind, here are the five best and easiest safelane carry heroes in Dota 2.

5 of Dota 2's best and easiest safelane carry heroes

#5 - Wraith King

Wraith King is mechanically one of the simplest heroes to play in Dota 2. While with a stun and critical hit, he is a threat in the laning stage against enemy offlaner and position 4 heroes, he can even sustain hard lanes thanks to Lifesteal from his Vampiric Spirit ability. Wraith King is a fast farmer as well, courtesy of his ‘Skele-bros’. If left uncontested, he can reach item timings in an astonishingly quick manner.

Radiance is more often the item of choice for Wraith King, especially in matches where he is in no rush to end early as well as in matches where he has the fear of getting kited. Otherwise, the right-click build with Armlet of Mordiggian and Desolator is a great way to chomp down the squishy heroes on the enemy side.

#4 - Luna

Luna is one of the fastest farmers in Dota 2 due to her Moon Glaives. Although her range is quite short compared to other ranged heroes in the game, she is fairly strong in the lane when paired with an aggressive support lane partner, courtesy of her Lunar Blessing aura and the single-target high damage nuke Lucent Beam.

While the traditional item build on Luna consisted of stat-heavy items like Manta Style, Eye of Skadi, Butterfly, Satanic and so on, there is now another build choice open that lets her do significant damage from a distance with the Aghanim’s Shard-upgraded Lucent Beam. Daedalus is a common pickup when Luna players go for the latter build.

#3 - Drow Ranger

Drow Ranger is again one of the simpler heroes to play in Dota 2 from the safelane carry position. She is fairly strong in lane, especially when the ‘orb-walking’ aspect of her Frost Arrows is utilized. Drow Ranger suffers in situations when she can get jumped by enemy heroes. However, with proper positioning and correct usage of Gust, this can be circumvented.

Drow Ranger shines against Agility carry heroes with high base armor, like Terrorblade, Morphling, etc., because the procs from her ult Marksmanship ignores enemy base armor. Her item build consists of typically ranged carry items of Dota 2 like Dragon Lance/Hurricane Pike, Manta Style, BKB, Butterfly, Eye of Skadi and so on. Her Aghanim’s Shard is quite strong against health regeneration-based heroes like Alchemist, Morphling, etc.

#2 - Ursa

Ursa is mechanically one of the easiest safelane carry heroes in Dota 2 who can rend through enemy heroes. Getting kited is Ursa’s biggest weakness, but it can be circumvented with items like Skull Basher, BKB, etc. Ursa is among the few heroes in Dota 2 who can solo bring down Roshan. This is an immense strength from a strategic standpoint, as with an early Aegis, Ursa’s team can gain lots of map control and eventually with the second Roshan, go high ground and end the game.

Ursa’s typical item build now consists of Diffusal Blade, BKB, Blink Dagger, Skull Basher into Abyssal Blade and so on. There is also an option to build Battle Fury to scale better into the late game.

#1 - Juggernaut

Juggernaut is the Mario of Dota 2’s safelane carry heroes. His kit provides almost everything - magic immunity and magic damage from Blade fury, sustain from Healing Ward, great scalability with Blade Dance and Omnislash. Juggernaut from a carry position is a threat in the laning stage when paired with a support with slow or stun. The magic damage from his spin can bring down the bulkiest of offlaners.

While Battlefury lets Juggernaut scale into the late game, an early Maelstorm into other fighting items like Sange and Yasha, Aghanim’s Scepter, Skull Basher, MKB and so on, makes him a huge threat even in the mid-game.

