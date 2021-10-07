League of Legends to introduce Hextech and Chemtech dragons for Preseason 2022

Dragons have been an integral part of League of Legends for a long time now. The four dragons namely, Inferno, Ocean, Mountain and Cloud basically control the current League of Legends meta. Along with the Baron, dragons play a massive role, since League of Legends has turned into an object oriented game where getting those is vital for winning a match.

The Elder dragon was one of the biggest updates that was added to League of Legends and the team that claims it becomes a monster. It is not possible to defeat champions who have the Elder dragon soul.

However, it seems that Riot Games does not want to stop here as for Preseason 2022 they are going to introduce two more dragons.These will be called the Hextech dragon and the Chemtech dragon.

The Hextech and Chemtech dragons can completely change the way League of Legends is played

The Hextech dragon will be a sort of mechanical looking dragon that is set to add additional ability haste and attack speed to the entire team. Once players claim the soul of the dragon, players will gain a chain slow that will be very similar to the passive of the legendary item Statikk Shiv.

Hextech dragon soul creates Hextech gates all across the map (Image via League of Legends)

This dragon will be very good for ADC’s (Attack Damage Carry) especially Ashe, Tristana and Jinx who rely a lot on attack speed. This does not end here as once the dragon takes over the rift, the map will be filled with Hextech gates all across. These teleporters will be usable by players who can jump from one part of the map to another.

The second dragon that League of Legends will introduce is the darker sibling of the Hextech dragon, known as the Chemtech dragon. Chemtech dragon will provide increased damage when the health of a player gets low. Apart from that, this dragon’s soul will also provide a second life of sorts to the players.

Chemtech dragon soul allows players to turn into a zombie and deal damage after death (Image via League of Legends)

Once the soul of this dragon has been claimed, if the player dies, they will then enter a zombie state. The player will be able to cast abilities and deal damage to enemies while being in this state. Apart from that, once this dragon has control over the rift, it will create camouflage zones in fixed areas across the map. The Chemtech dragon will allow players to turn in close team-fights in their favor.

Chemtech dragon soul creates camouflage zones in fixed locations (Image via League of Legends)

Both of these dragons seem to be extremely powerful and even more impactful than the current set. However, the way in which Riot balance them and the exact impact they have over League of Legends as a game is yet to be seen. Updates will be available on the PBE (Public Beta Environment) in a few weeks' time, however, the exact dates are not available yet.

