League of Legends’ LEC 2022 will start on January 14, no plans to introduce crowds during spring split

The European League of Legends Championships (LEC) that is held on an annual basis is set to make a return in 2022.

Top teams from all across Europe participate in the LEC as it is one of the most prestigious trophies in the world. Teams like G2 Esports, MAD Lions, Rogue and Fnatic are some of the top teams in the world and they all belong to the LEC.

According to a recent statement released by the official LEC website, the tournament will return on January 14, 2022 and will have no plans to introduce live spectators during the spring split of the 2022 season.

League of Legends LEC 2022 will maintain Covid-19 protocols and might introduce crowds during the summer split instead

The LEC did not allow any crowds during the 2021 season on account of the Covid-19 pandemic. While most people across Europe have been vaccinated, the chances of the disease spreading still remain.

On account of the looming threat, the LEC authorities have decided that the spring split that is set to start on January 14 should not have any crowds present. The LEC will continue their broadcast on the channel’s official Twitch account as well as the official lol esports website.

However, the summer edition of the prestigious League of Legends tournament might see a reintroduction of spectators. This will obviously depend on the situation as the threat of the Delta variant still looms over the world.

The current winners of the LEC summer split, MAD Lions, are set to compete for the League of Legends World Championships 2021. They will return once again as favorites on January 14 along with the other teams to compete for the title. G2 Esports will also be a major talking point as rumors regarding roster changes are all over the place.

It goes without saying that the 2022 season of LEC will be as exciting as the previous ones and Riot Games will ensure that the viewers enjoy it to the fullest even if they are watching online.

Edited by Danyal Arabi