5 League of Legends toplaners to look out for at World Championships 2021

Toplane is one of the most challenging roles to play within League of Legends.

This is because the toplane's success relies heavily on the performance of the jungler and the midlaner. However, there are a few players who have mastered this role. Fans should follow these specific players at the League of Legends World Championships 2021 because they will most likely define the scope of the position.

These are notable players because they do not rely on the jungler or midlaner. They can make an impact regardless of the situation.

These players are likely going to dominate matches at League of Legends Worlds 2021

The League of Legends World Championships is set to start on October 5. Therefore, with the date nearing, professional players are finessing their skills to ensure the best outcome for their teams. Fans should follow the process for these five pros.

1) Xiaohu

Xiaohu is the best toplaner at Worlds 2021 (Image via League of Legends)

Xiaohu is by far the best toplaner who will be part of League of Legends Worlds 2021. The Chinese player with RNG made a serious impact at the League of Legends Mid Season Invitational. Therefore, it is expected that he will also put on his best show at Worlds 2021.

2) Nuguri

Nuguri's addition to FPX has been a successful choice (Image via League of Legends)

Nuguri is one of the most talented toplaners in League of Legends. There is no doubt that the success of FPX can be credited to him and Doinb. Nuguri’s ability to find openings and engage at the right moments makes him decisive in any game.

3) Flandre

Flandre is extremely decisive in his decision making (Image via League of Legends)

Flandre is by far one of the most mechanically skilled toplaners in League of Legends. While he might not be the talking point for EDG, unlike Viper and Scout, Flandre is always there to perform when it comes to reliability. Therefore, he will be one of those players to watch at the Worlds 2021.

4) Khan

Khan's experience plays a huge role in the success of DWG KIA (Image via League of Legends)

Khan is a player to look out for at League of Legends Worlds 2021. His experience and skill set makes him an explosive player. While ShowMaker and Canyon might steal the show at Damwon KIA, Khan can match them shoulder-to-shoulder and provide the final blow needed to seal games.

5) Armut

Armut's mindset plays a huge role to boost his in-game performance (Image via League of Legends)

Currently the best toplaner in Europe, Armut is an exciting player. His strength not only comes from his playing quality but depends a lot on his mindset. Armut is a player who will keep fighting and find openings even when he is having a bad time.

His attitude has made him difficult to deal with as he does not care how his lane performs. He will always find a way, no matter what. Any player underestimating Armut is in for a rude awakening.

This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

