Why is League of Legends’ Miss Fortune/Amumu botlane duo one of the strongest in solo queue?

The League of Legends botlane is something that is entirely dependent on the synchronized partnership between the Attack Damage Carry (ADC) and the support.

It is the only place in League of Legends where two champions share space, experience and gold. The support’s role is to ensure that the ADC can farm in peace and build up those items that are required for carrying the game.

One duo that has been stealing the show quite a lot recently is the Miss Fortune/Amumu duo in League of Legends’ ranked solo-queue games.

Blizz @Blizz_lol was just browsing some data and amumu is highest winrate support with third highest playrate this patch O.o was just browsing some data and amumu is highest winrate support with third highest playrate this patch O.o

There are a few such ADC/support duos that work like magic with one another. The Aphelios/Thresh combo and Tristana/Braum combo are some of the duos that are used over and over by players within solo-queue games.

In this article, we will go over what makes Miss Fortune/Amumu one of the best botlane duos in League of Legends.

Why is Miss Fortune/Amumu duo is being used by many high-elo players in League of Legends

Miss Fortune and Amumu are two of the most unorthodox champions within League of Legends. None of them have ever found a place amongst high-tier players when it comes to ranked matchmaking.

Miss Fortune’s over-simplistic design has made it very easy to dodge her skills. Amumu, on the other hand, is traditionally a jungler who never found a place in the meta, as almost everyone else functioned better than him.

However, Amumu very recently got a few changes that have made him a better support compared to a jungler. These changes have ensured that Amumu is able to engage better, and thereby provide much more utility than before.

This helps Miss Fortune the most, as her biggest weakness can now be overcome. Once Amumu engages, Miss Fortune’s moves are difficult to dodge, which usually leads to a very deadly combo.

Miss Fortune deals a lot of damage and therefore, a lot of professional players are trying out this botlane duo quite a lot in solo-queue games. While it is unclear on whether the duo will make an appearance at the League of Legends World Championships, fans can easily exploit it to climb up the ladder in solo-queue games.

