“Fake news”: G2 Esports CEO lambasts rumors of Rekkles leaving the League of Legends roster

G2 Esports’ performance at League of Legends’ LEC 2021 season was the worst in their entire history.

On account of their poor performances, G2 Esports CEO made a tweet stating they would look to shake things up by incorporating changes. Since that tweet, the organization has made no official announcement regarding any single player.

However, rumors have suggested that Rekkles will leave the team with TSM and Vitality being potential buyers. To counter the speculation, G2 Esports’ CEO tweeted back immediately, lambasting it as complete nonsense.

Rekkles' rumored exit from G2 Esports’ League of Legends team caused uproar in the entire community

Rekkles is one of the most eminent players in the League of Legends landscape. This means that any news surrounding him leaving or joining a team is bound to cause uproar.

Unfortunately, Rekkles’ performance at G2 Esports was quite underwhelming. His ultra-passive playstyle was completely against the team's ethos and therefore, many felt he might not be the perfect fit.

LEC Wooloo 🇪🇺 @LEC_Wooloo What if the reason the situation between G2 and Rekkles is so tense because Rekkles does NOT want to go to NA but G2 has been denying him to EU teams 🙄 What if the reason the situation between G2 and Rekkles is so tense because Rekkles does NOT want to go to NA but G2 has been denying him to EU teams 🙄

However, the consensus was that Rekkles would stay as he has a massive brand value. This became quite apparent since, as soon as the rumor surfaced regarding his departure, the community started to panic.

G2 Esports’ CEO tweeted regarding the matter and labeled it fake news. Coupled with this, he directly confronted trusted news outlets like LEC Wooloo, who has been an authentic source for information for a long time now.

Currently, it is unclear what the true motives of G2 Esports or Rekkles might be. However, a single report led to pandemonium on social media which in turn, illustrated Rekkles' influence on the community.

His future will probably be clear once the League of Legends World Championships is over. In either case, it is bound to create a storm that will shake up the entire League of Legends community, including fans and esports organizations alike.

