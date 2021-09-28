League of Legends' G2 Esports might drop Rekkles from the squad

The transfer season for League of Legends is officially underway. Teams have already started to look for replacements or sign players whom they deem fit for the future.

Amongst all these outfits, G2 Esports is probably the most active and has caught everyone’s attention. Since G2 failed to make it to the League of Legends World Championships for the first time in its history, fans have been keeping an eye on their rebuilding process.

There have already been rumors that Wunder and Mikyx will leave the team. However, it seems that Rekkles, their star ADC, might also be on his way out.

LEC Wooloo 🇪🇺 @LEC_Wooloo [Rumour] Rekkles leaving G2 is indeed a possibility being discussed, but nothing has been decided yet, far from it! He's not the only player POSSIBLY leaving. [Rumour] Rekkles leaving G2 is indeed a possibility being discussed, but nothing has been decided yet, far from it! He's not the only player POSSIBLY leaving.

Rekkles' rumored departure from G2 Esports shocks League of Legends fans

According to Dot Esports, Rekkles will not return to G2 Esports for the next LEC season and will be replaced. There is a high probability that the player replacing him will be MAD Lions’ Carzzy, even though it is just mere speculation with no solid proof as of yet.

Rekkles left Fnatic last year with hopes of winning the League of Legends World Championships. Everyone expected G2 Esports to crush all competition and become the undisputed number one in the world.

However, their plans went awry and it all came crashing down. Not only did the team fail to qualify for the League of Legends World Championships, their performances were also nothing short of abysmal.

Crystal of the dead night 🌹🏳️‍⚧️ @ARandomXayah REKKLES IS LEAVING G2 PANIC REKKLES IS LEAVING G2 PANIC

Subsequently, their CEO Carlos Rodriguez tweeted that the rebuilding process will begin with the idea of coming back stronger for the 2022 season. While there has been no official news on this matter, it seems Wunder and Mikyx will be moving out to make way for Brokenblade and an unnamed support.

However, no one would expect Rekkles' exit, considering the player's quality and brand value. Having said that, it seems like the Swedish player does not fit with G2 Esports’ ethos in League of Legends. Therefore, they have no option but to sell him.

Rekkles is known as a KDA player which means that he farms all game long to stack up kills. However, in the current League of Legends meta, players will relentlessly keep diving their opposition. Hence, Rekkles' playstyle does not work. This has further fuelled rumors of his departure.

The transfer season is replete with rumors and speculation. However, one would be hard-pressed to find concrete information regarding their favorite player's future. Nonetheless, fans must keep their eyes peeled.

