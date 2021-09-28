Riot Games hints at a September 29 release for League of Legends Worlds 2021 song

League of Legends Worlds 2021 is set to begin on October 5, with HLE vs LNG being the first match of the tournament. It is the tenth iteration of Worlds and is set to feature some of the biggest names in League of Legends. The draw for Worlds 2021 was quite exciting, with teams like FPX and DWG being pitched into the same group.

However, what makes Worlds so special is not just the games, but the fact that it is a celebration. League of Legends celebrates the event in the biggest way possible, and therefore the production value that Riot Games puts into it is also quite enormous.

One of the most significant areas where Riot Games invests a lot is into songs. Riot's music studio works hard to bring some really exquisite soundtracks to the fans. While the 2021 Worlds soundtrack has not yet been released, it seems that September 29 might be the day when the waiting finally ends.

The song is one of the most awaited aspects of League of Legends World Championships

Riot Games invest quite a lot to ensure that the World Championships are as entertaining as possible. Presentation plays a key role, and therefore the production that goes into this event is quite massive, to say the least.

Every year Riot releases a song to commemorate the World Championships. Songs like Legends Never Die and Phoenix and Rise have been quite popular in the past, and fans eagerly wait for them to release a new one every year.

The fact that Riot, being a game development company, makes such great soundtracks is something that surprises a lot of people worldwide. These songs are not only popular amongst fans, but even those who have no relation with League of Legends, enjoy them to the fullest.

Riot Games' official music studio has become very popular of late, and some of their songs like Pop Stars and MORE have broken a few records in the past year.

Therefore, it is no wonder that people have been eagerly waiting for Riot Games to release the official League of Legends Worlds song for 2021. It seems, though, that the wait might be over as Riot Games has teased an image with Faker's face on it along with a caption that only one day remains.

It seems that this might be a screenshot from the official music video, though it is just speculation. Fans will have to wait nonetheless and hope it is the official song as this will finally be the ultimate catalyst that puts League of Legends Worlds 2021 hype to its absolute maximum.

Note: This information is only a speculation and is subject to change.

