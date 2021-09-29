How to master midlane Lethal Tempo Vi in League of Legends season 11

The League of Legends World Championships is just around the corner, with play-ins set to begin on October 5.
As a result, professional players are hard at work to make sure that their skills are sharpened. Players are scrimming and solo-queuing on EU West servers to try their ideas.
Therefore, a lot of new and off-meta picks have been visible recently. One of them is Vi midlane, being tested by Faker and Chovy, two of the best players in the world.
It is quite a surprising pick. However, it has been working well. This article dives into how to use the champion in midlane and dominate the game.
Lethal Tempo Vi seems quite strong in League of Legends midlane
Vi is a jungler, and no player has ever tried her on the midlane. However, it looks like Faker and Chovy might have found a way. They are running a Lethal Tempo build on her.
While it may seem a bit weird as players usually run Hail of Blades on Vi, the Lethal Tempo works quite well with her kit and allows her to maintain lane pressure. Players can exploit this build in League of Legends ranked games by building appropriately.
Vi midlane build guide
Runes
Primary Rune - Precision:
- Lethal Tempo
- Triumph
- Legend: Tenacity
- Last Stand
Secondary Rune - Resolve:
- Second Wind
- Unflinching
Additional Stats:
- Offence- +10% Attack Speed
- Offense- +9 Adaptive Force
- Flex- +8 Magic Resist
Item build
The item build will focus on gaining as much sustain as possible in the midlane. Vi is ultimately someone who needs to jump in and fight in League of Legends. Therefore, Goredrinker should be the first item of choice.
Along with that, players can go for Sterak’s Gage and Gargoyle Stoneplate as well. Build Wit's End to gain Magic Resist and Plated Steelcaps, as boots gain armor.
Playstyle
Lethal Tempo Vi will rely on fast lane clear in League of Legends. She will keep pressuring the lane and wipe off the wave as fast as possible. This way, the enemy midlaner will be unable to put any pressure on her.
Once she hits level 6, she will start roaming, as Vi is quite strong at that stage and should provide a few kills to the side lanes.
It is still surprising that both Faker and Chovy are playing her in the midlane. T1 and HLE might be planning something new, and they might have tried her out in scrims. If that is the case, fans can expect some juicy midlane matchups during the League of Legends World Championships.