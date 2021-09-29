How to master midlane Lethal Tempo Vi in League of Legends season 11

The League of Legends World Championships is just around the corner, with play-ins set to begin on October 5.

As a result, professional players are hard at work to make sure that their skills are sharpened. Players are scrimming and solo-queuing on EU West servers to try their ideas.

Therefore, a lot of new and off-meta picks have been visible recently. One of them is Vi midlane, being tested by Faker and Chovy, two of the best players in the world.

Troubleinc. @g_troubleinc I woke up to Faker Vi mid...Lord have mercy... I woke up to Faker Vi mid...Lord have mercy...

It is quite a surprising pick. However, it has been working well. This article dives into how to use the champion in midlane and dominate the game.

Lethal Tempo Vi seems quite strong in League of Legends midlane

Vi is a jungler, and no player has ever tried her on the midlane. However, it looks like Faker and Chovy might have found a way. They are running a Lethal Tempo build on her.

While it may seem a bit weird as players usually run Hail of Blades on Vi, the Lethal Tempo works quite well with her kit and allows her to maintain lane pressure. Players can exploit this build in League of Legends ranked games by building appropriately.

Vi midlane build guide

Runes

Vi mid-Rune path (Image via League of Legends)

Primary Rune - Precision:

Lethal Tempo

Triumph

Legend: Tenacity

Last Stand

Secondary Rune - Resolve:

Second Wind

Unflinching

Additional Stats:

Offence- +10% Attack Speed

Offense- +9 Adaptive Force

Flex- +8 Magic Resist

Item build

SorryMaker @cutebchu Chovy tried Mid Vi in his solo rank with Flash + Ghost against Lulu.



*Rune: Precision+Resolve Chovy tried Mid Vi in his solo rank with Flash + Ghost against Lulu.



*Rune: Precision+Resolve https://t.co/pEKoRDVpWI

The item build will focus on gaining as much sustain as possible in the midlane. Vi is ultimately someone who needs to jump in and fight in League of Legends. Therefore, Goredrinker should be the first item of choice.

Along with that, players can go for Sterak’s Gage and Gargoyle Stoneplate as well. Build Wit's End to gain Magic Resist and Plated Steelcaps, as boots gain armor.

Playstyle

Lethal Tempo Vi will rely on fast lane clear in League of Legends. She will keep pressuring the lane and wipe off the wave as fast as possible. This way, the enemy midlaner will be unable to put any pressure on her.

Once she hits level 6, she will start roaming, as Vi is quite strong at that stage and should provide a few kills to the side lanes.

It is still surprising that both Faker and Chovy are playing her in the midlane. T1 and HLE might be planning something new, and they might have tried her out in scrims. If that is the case, fans can expect some juicy midlane matchups during the League of Legends World Championships.

This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

