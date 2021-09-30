G2 Esports’ Jankos is probably the reason Rekkles might leave the League of Legends roster

G2 Esports had a disastrous performance during the League of Legends 2021 LEC season.

This has led to growing rumors that Rekkles, the star ADC of G2 Esports, will leave the League of Legends team. As a result, quite a ruckus developed within the community. It came to a point where the CEO of G2 Esports, Carlos Rodriguez, confronted reporters to dismiss rumors.

Many fans were startled by the events that transpired. However, little did they know that it was only the beginning. A day after the news shook the community, more rumors claimed that Jankos threatened to step down if Rekkles wasn't cut from the team.

Jankos’ involvement in this League of Legends drama further shocked fans

Latest rumors suggest Rekkles might be leaving along with Wunder and Mikyx. Initially, the community thought that it was Rekkles who did not want to stay on the team. But in time, fans learned that Jankos was pushing for this outcome.

This led to massive outrage where fans demanded answers from the organization. But all they got was Rodriguez labeling the rumors as fake news.

Rumors claim that Caps and Jankos may have also been involved. However, Jankos had a significant say. With Wunder and Mikyx gone, top and support positions are vacant. Since Caps renewed his contract, that leaves the ADC and jungle covered.

The only available jungler is Vitality’s Selfmade, who is set to renew. This is why G2 Esports decided that Jankos should stay. However, he made the terms clear.

This event comes as quite a surprise. Although players fail to get along sometimes, the partition is usually less messy. Indeed, Rekkles did not fit the style of G2. But no one would have expected Jankos to be driving his departure.

The future is still uncertain as all of this is nothing but preseason drama. Fans will get a clearer picture after the League of Legends World Championships.

