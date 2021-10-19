League of Legends Worlds 2021 playoffs/quarterfinals: All teams qualified and schedule

The League of Legends Worlds 2021 group stages have finally come to an end.

Eight teams have qualified for the quarterfinals and will fight through to the finals for a chance at the coveted League of Legends Worlds 2021 trophy. Each team will have to play a best-of-five match starting from October 22.

All matches from now on will be elimination games at the League of Legends Worlds 2021. This means no more second chances, and the loser will go home. Therefore, the stakes of the upcoming games are high.

Teams will need to be at their best and give everything to grab the win and qualify for the next round.

Teams qualified and playoffs draw results at League of Legends Worlds 2021

After several hard-fought victories, eight teams prevailed and will have a chance at glory in the coming days:

Damwon KIA (LCK, Korea) T1 (LCK, Korea) Hanwha Life Esports (LCK, Korea) Gen. G (LCK, Korea) Edward Gaming (LPL, China) Royal Never Give Up (LPL, China) Cloud9 (LCS, North America) MAD Lions (LEC, Europe)

The quarterfinal schedule for the League of Legends Worlds 2021 has been provided below:

1) October 22

T1 vs Hanwha Life Esports

2) October 23

Royal Never Give Up vs Edward Gaming

3) October 24

Damwon KIA vs MAD Lions

4) October 25

Gen.G vs Cloud9

The group stages of the League of Legends Worlds 2021 were quite interesting. Many unexpected things happened over the past week, and a few major upsets led to fans and analysts already scratching their heads while predicting future results.

Cloud9 managed to crawl out of a group meant to be predetermined after they were drawn with Damwon KIA and FunPlux Phoenix. Chinese LPL teams underperformed significantly as Edward Gaming lost to 100 Thieves, while Royal Never Give Up dropped a game against Fnatic.

Also Read

Fnatic and Rogue got knocked out early, and MAD Lions managed to be the single European team to qualify for the quarterfinals.

The two semifinals will be played on October 30 and 31. The finals will take place on November 6. Hopefully, the playoffs will also be as interesting as the group stages, and fans will get to witness a few thrilling and exciting games.

Edited by Ravi Iyer