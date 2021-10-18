"I will be leaving indefinitely": Fnatic's League of Legends star Bwipo opens up about community toxicity

Gabriel "Bwipo" Rau is one of the biggest League of Legends players in the world who plays for Fnatic.

Bwipo opened up about his relationship and community toxicity after Fnatic crashed out of the League of Legends World Championships. The professional player claimed that he and his girlfriend had issues, and he did not want to play anymore and go home.

However, he mentioned that the reason the problems started in the first place was his doing. His girlfriend, on the other hand, tried to keep things together during the horrible first week of the League of Legends Worlds 2021.

Despite that, the community was harsh and toxic towards his girlfriend. As a result, Bwipo made it clear in a TwitLonger that he will be taking an indefinite break from social media as he wants to make things right with his girlfriend.

Bwipo claims League of Legends community was toxic towards his girlfriend without knowing details of their issues

Fnatic's bad luck at the League of Legends Worlds 2021 started the moment their ADC, Upset, left the team on account of family issues. Bwipo claimed in the TwitLonger that he broke down after that, and his girlfriend helped him get back up.

However, his girlfriend had also posted about personal issues that she had been having with Bwipo. Despite that, she tried to boost the team and helped them when everything was crumbling.

Bwipo @Bwipo Furthet context.She requested me to remove her from her bio as not to drag me into the drama.Every tweet I made in the last month about her was genuine. She did everything in her power to support me.That amazed me. She is truly a treasure. Furthet context.She requested me to remove her from her bio as not to drag me into the drama.Every tweet I made in the last month about her was genuine. She did everything in her power to support me.That amazed me. She is truly a treasure.

Bwipo mentioned he had hurt his girlfriend, and as a result, they were going through a rough phase. They were unable to keep their heads straight, and that was affecting his performance quite a lot.

But the community did not understand this, and both Bwipo's fans and the LoL community in general thought his girlfriend was the reason behind Fnatic's poor performances. They started sending death threats to her, and Bwipo could do nothing but watch.

Bwipo @Bwipo Don't read into things too much. Just need a break from socials. Don't read into things too much. Just need a break from socials.

His girlfriend left social media and helped the team mentally as well as morally despite everything she had to go through. This was why Fantic looking livelier in the second round-robin stage at the League of Legends Worlds 2021.

However, it was a bit too late, and they got eliminated from the tournament. Therefore, Bwipo mentioned that he would leave social media indefinitely since he needed to spend time with his girlfriend to get things right.

Medic @MedicCasts @Bwipo Keep being the best man you can be. I hope the time off gives you peace mate. @Bwipo Keep being the best man you can be. I hope the time off gives you peace mate.

He might also not be playing League of Legends as it is the off-season, and the LEC starts in January. Therefore, they have two solid months to relax, and thus, he can take a break as well.

Hopefully, his fans will understand, and both Bwipo and his girlfriend will make their peace, as his time as a professional League of Legends player is far from over. Fans often forget that players, too, are humans with emotions, and this is probably a major reason why things had to come down to such a place.

