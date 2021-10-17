Chovy’s LeBlanc masterclass knocks Fnatic out of League of Legends Worlds 2021

Hanwha Life Esports (HLE) and Fnatic faced each other at League of Legends Worlds 2021 second round robin stage on October 17.

It was a make-or-break game for Fnatic as it fought to stay alive and make it out of the group stage at League of Legends Worlds 2021. However, things did not turn out in their favor as a LeBlanc masterclass by none other than Jeong “Chovy'' Ji-hoon knocked Fnatic out of League of Legends Worlds 2021.

LS @LSXYZ9 That Leblanc performance by Chovy last game was very very reminiscent of feeling like old faker dominance, def gave the same vibes. #Worlds2021 That Leblanc performance by Chovy last game was very very reminiscent of feeling like old faker dominance, def gave the same vibes. #Worlds2021

Fnatic made a valiant effort to stay alive as it fought hard in the match against HLE. It fell short in the end as Chovy on his LeBlanc massacred through Fnatic and made sure that all hopes of a fightback were blown into smithereens.

Further details regarding the monstrous performance by Chovy and Fnatic’s untimely departure have been provided below.

Chovy’s patience was the key ingredient that knocked Fnatic out of the group stages at League of Legends Worlds 2021

Fnatic had a very poor run in the first round robin stage as the team was 0-3 in terms of wins and losses at League of Legends Worlds 2021. It had to win every game in the second stage to stay alive.

After defeating Royal Never Give Up (RNG) in the first game of the second round robin stage, it looked like Fnatic had found its spirit back.

However, Chovy had other plans as he remained patient throughout the game and did not let Fnatic get the better of him. Fnatic as usual kept forcing fights and kept pushing hard. In fact, Fnatic was ahead for a good portion of the game.

Yohan Markov #WORLDS 2021 @Esports_Person Can Hanwha Life Esports already rename to Chovy Life Esports?????? Can Hanwha Life Esports already rename to Chovy Life Esports?????? https://t.co/v9gpOZty2y

There were times where the commentators mentioned that Chovy had no impact despite having a strong laning phase. Nisqy was given the Twisted Fate and he kept roaming across the map, wrecking chaos. That was something that Nisqy has been famous for since Fnatic's matches at League of Legends' LEC summer split.

However, Chovy ensured that whenever a fight broke out, he positioned himself properly. He made sure that Hylissang did not have the freedom to move in and out of fights on his Rakan. Chovy kept poking the Fnatic members over and over, leading to HLE winning fights even before they broke out.

Eventually, Fnatic’s gold lead dwindled as Chovy got stronger and started bursting Fnatic down instantly. Every League of Legends player knows that a LeBlanc with 20 plus Mejai's soulstealer stack is scary business and Chovy uses it beautifully. It was ultimately too much for Fnatic to handle and it led to a victory for the fourth seed from Korea.

Also Read

PSG TALON @PSG_Talon

Church of CHOVY TOO STRONG ⛪️#ICICESTPARIS #LOL Well at least its going to be an entertaining day...Church of CHOVY TOO STRONG ⛪️ #PSG Well at least its going to be an entertaining day...

Church of CHOVY TOO STRONG ⛪️#PSG #ICICESTPARIS #LOL https://t.co/q3fpjfqWi8

Chovy had 58,000 damage and ended the game with a 10/1/8 scoreline on his LeBlanc. It was monumental, and thus fans of “Chovy life Esports” can finally sing the name of Chovy. Fans have already dubbed Chovy faithfuls as part of the “Church of Chovy." It seems that their prayers and wishes have been fulfilled, as he knocked Fnatic out single-handedly.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan