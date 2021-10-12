League of Legends’ Dragonmancer skin: Lore, expected price, release date and more

League of Legends’ is set to release a new set of skins under the Dragonmancer banner along with patch update 11.21.

The Dragonmancer skins will feature five champions in total, including Yasuo, Kai’Sa, Karma, Volibear and Thresh. Yasuo will have two different versions of the skin and Volibear is going to get a prestige edition skin.

The skins are currently available on the PBE (Public Beta Environment) servers and are by far some of the best looking ones yet.

Details regarding League of Legends’ upcoming Dragonmancer skins

The Dragonmancer skins are out now on the PBE servers. League of Legends usually releases skins on PBE only if the skin is set for release along with the next update. Currently, patch 11.20 is live on League of Legends’ main client.

This means that a new set of skins should be released with patch 11.21. The date can obviously vary, however, considering pre-season 2022 will start very soon. However, with everything seen so far, the chances are that these skins will be out with the next patch.

The price of the skins have not yet been revealed, however, they can be estimated based on past releases and skin designs.

1. Lagoon Dragon Kai’Sa

Lagoon Dragon Kai'Sa (Image via League of Legends)

“Seeking the power to purify the land of Brand's corruption, Kai'Sa plunged into the depths of the Lagoon Dragon's waters, despite terrifying legends of the endless deep. However, the Dragon recognizes her for her courage to face the unknown and blessed her with its gifts. Now, she adventures into the world, cleansing the land and protecting those who cannot protect themselves.”

Expected Price: 1350 RP

2. Tranquility Dragon Karma

Tranquility Dragon Karma (Image via League of Legends)

“As Brand's corruption spread, Karma sought the power to restore peace. When her desperate search throughout the land failed, Karma was left with nowhere to look but within. After months of quiet contemplation, the fabled Tranquility Dragon greeted her in a vision. She awoke with the dragon's gift, the power to bring tranquil peace to face Brand's raging violence.”

Expected Price: 1350 RP

3. Steel Dragon Thresh

Steel Dragon Thresh (Image via League of Legends)

“The Steel Dragon, happiest curled up in its cavernous archive amidst its treasures, needed someone with a talent for acquiring esoteric new treasures-- and its eye fell on Thresh. Honored to assist, Thresh's limitless appetite for acquisition warped into obsession. Now he stops at nothing to acquire what he wants, justifying his cruelty in the name of his benefactor”

Expected Price: 1350 RP

4. Duality Dragon Volibear

Duality Dragon Volibear (Image via League of Legends)

“Volibear was the greatest terror in the forest, until the nearby volcano erupted. In the frenzy of escape, Volibear came across a child who was similarly trapped, and heeded a strange instinct-- he saved the child. The Duality Dragon saw and made the mighty predator an offer: the power to hone the duality of his nature, both fury and compassion.”

Expected Price: 1350 RP

5. Prestige Duality Dragon Volibear

Prestige Duality Dragon Volibear (Image via League of Legends)

“Volibear stands poised between the two drives of his core self-- rage and mercy, impulse and restraint, neither overwhelming the other. Balance is an active struggle; each day the predator and protector clash, and each day Volibear's will grows stronger by the grace of the dragon's gift.”

Expected Price: N/A (Can only bought using Prestige points)

6. Truth Dragon Yasuo

Truth Dragon Yasuo (Image via League of Legends)

“Alone against an army, Yasuo chose to stand and fight. He blocked a narrow pass between two mountains, allowing innocents to escape the bloodshed. Wielding the truth of steel as a dance, he felled countless foes-- but even he could not hold out forever. The Dragon of Truth, moved by his swordsmanship, came down from its peak to bless him...”

Expected Price: 1350 RP

7. Dream Dragon Yasuo

Dream Dragon Yasuo (Image via League of Legends)

“The song of steel grew silent, and Yasuo was the last living soul on the battlefield-- though he imagined he could hear the thankful murmurs of the villagers he'd protected. Wounded and dying, Yasuo produced his flute to play a last haunting elegy. The Dragon of Dreams descended from its mountaintop, moved by Yasuo's song, and offered him its power...”

Expected Price: 1350 RP

NOTE: All prices are predictive based on design and past releases. This may vary at the time of official release.

