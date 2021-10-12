League of Legends patch 11.21 will bring Miss Fortune nerfs while buffing Teemo

Scheduled to be released next week, the League of Legends 11.21 update will bring some minor balance changes aimed more at solo queue than pro play.

In a recent tweet, League of Legends gameplay designer Riot Phlox showed fans a small glimpse of some of the updates that they can expect from 11.21.

Phlox @RiotPhlox 11.21 Patch Preview is here! We've got some more soloq champ tweaks and a few interesting system changes which should shake stuff up.How's this patch look to y'all? 11.21 Patch Preview is here! We've got some more soloq champ tweaks and a few interesting system changes which should shake stuff up.How's this patch look to y'all? https://t.co/k2vqNYxzEF

One of the biggest patch highlights shown were the nerfs to Miss Fortune and the buffs that both Teemo and Viego will receive.

Additionally, there will be a certain number of system changes, and Goredrinker will be making its way for a much-needed nerf in League of Legends patch 11.21.

The Rune Keystone Conqueror will also be in for some downgrades, and Riot will be looking to take away some of its power and dominance in the upcoming update.

League of Legends patch 11.21 preview

1) Champion buffs

Viego

Teemo

Lux

Xayah

Jinx

Sion

Viego has dropped off significantly from the League of Legends meta after receiving a series of nerfs to his overall kit and core item. Teemo will also be in for some buffs, but Riot has yet to mention the type of upgrades he will receive in patch 11.21.

2) Champion nerfs

Quinn

Graves

Karthus (Bot)

Akshan

Miss Fortune

For the last couple of patches, Miss Fortune has been one of the most dominant AD carries in the meta and has also had an incredibly high pick and ban rate in the Worlds Championship 2021 so far. So a nerf coming her way is welcome news, and Riot will look to scale her down a notch in 11.21.

3) System buffs

Ingenious Hunter

Health Rune Stat Shard

4) System nerfs

Guardian

Conqueror

Goredrinker

Goredrinker has been the go-to Mythic of choice for AD bruisers, as well as assassins. The item is a bit too versatile at the moment, and a nerf to some of its stats can help balance it further, heading into preseason 12.

5) System adjustments

Stridebreaker

