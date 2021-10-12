League of Legends Worlds 2021: Day 1 Group stage results and standings

The League of Legends Worlds 2021 group stage matches from day one have concluded.

It goes without saying that every team has been brilliant. The teams who were expected to perform showed their pedigree on the first day at the big stage. However, there were a few disappointing results, and two teams from the Chinese LPL failed to meet the expectations.

Hopefully, they will regain their form back and will be able to show the world why they have been hyped so much until now. The group stage results from day one at League of Legends Worlds 2021 have been discussed below.

Day 1 group stage results at League of Legends Worlds 2021

The first day at the League of Legends Worlds 2021 main stage has been filled with interesting games.

It started between Damwon KIA and FunPlus Phoenix (FPX) in Group A, and it ended up in a one-sided affair. It was a disappointing match by FPX. However, they have a habit of starting slowly. On the other hand, Rogue had a solid showing on day one as they comfortably defeated Cloud9.

Group B was a bloodbath as T1 obliterated DetonatioN FocusMe from the face of the earth as Faker’s return to Worlds happened in style. Edward Gaming showed why they are best in the LPL as Viper and co took over 100 Thieves and did not give them a chance.

Group C was all Hanwha Life Esports as Chovy and Deft made sure Fnatic’s tower diving strategies did not work in any form or manner. However, Fnatic did lose Upset just a few hours before the match. Therefore, they might need some time to get used to it. Royal Never Give Up (RNG) and PSG Talon also had close encounters. However, RNG came out on top.

Gen.G showcased their pedigree once again as they stomped over Li-Ning Gaming (LNG) spectacularly. Team Liquid showed up and proved that there is no reason to take North America lightly with a victory over the MAD Lions.

Group A

Team Name Matches Played Wins Losses Damwon KIA 1 1 0 Rogue 1 1 0 Cloud9 1 0 1 FunPlus Phoenix 1 0 1

Group B

Team Name Matches Player Wins Losses Edward Gaming 1 1 0 T1 1 1 0 Detonation FocusMe 1 0 1 100 Thieves 1 0 1

Group C

Team Name Matches Played Wins Losses Hanwha Life Esports 1 1 0 Royal Never Give Up 1 1 0 Fnatic 1 0 1 PSG Talon 1 0 1

Group D

Also Read

Team Name Matches Played Wins Losses Gen.G 1 1 0 Team Liquid 1 1 0 MAD Lions 1 0 1 LNG 1 0 1

Overall, it was a great day one at League of Legends Worlds 2021, and it sets up the rest of the tournament in style.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar