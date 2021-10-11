Fnatic’s Upset is out of League of Legends Worlds 2021 group stages on account of family issues

The group stages of the League of Legends Worlds 2021 are set to begin on October 11.

Fnatic and Hanwha Life Esports will go head-to-head, kicking off their Worlds campaigns. However, it seems Fnatic, one of the top teams from Europe, has been hit by a massive blow even before the tournament begins.

Fnatic’s ADC (Attack Damage Carry), Upset (Elias Lipp), had to pull out of the group stages because of some critical family matters.

Fnatic should advance despite Upset’s absence from League of Legends Worlds 2021 group stages

Upset has been incredibly good for Fnatic during League of Legends’ LEC summer split. Both Upset and Hylissang have put up some top-tier performances using ultra-aggressive playstyles. The best part about this duo is that they complement each other a lot.

However, it seems that Upset will have to pull out of the League of Legends Worlds 2021 group stages on account of some urgent family problems.

Fnatic’s official Twitter handle released the following statement:

It is clear that Fnatic will be without Upset for quite some time. However, that might not hinder their performances in any way.

Fnatic officials have not mentioned the exact issue leading to Upset’s absence, and it seems the pro wants to keep it that way.

While it is true that his absence is a massive blow, Upset’s temporary replacement, Louis “Bean” Schmitz, is good and can help get Fnatic over the line until Upset gets back.

Bean is a top-tier ADC, and knowing Fnatic, they are outstanding at bringing in replacements. However, hopefully, Upset will be alright, and fans will hope he will be back as soon as possible.

Fnatic is incomplete without Upset, and he will be missed by not just the team but also the fans of League of Legends.

