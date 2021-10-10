League of Legends Worlds 2021: All teams qualified for group stage of the main event

The play-in stage of League of Legends Worlds 2021 has finally concluded.

The final two teams have been selected and will join the rest of the ensemble to compete for the title. The main event of League of Legends Worlds 2021 will begin on 11 October 2021.

Fans can expect some exhilarating clashes. With the groups being finalized, players can now prepare for the real World Championships to begin.

All the final groups that are going to compete at the main event have been provided below.

Finalized groups for the main event at League of Legends Worlds 2021

The League of Legends Worlds 2021 play-in stages featured ten teams in total. These sides were divided into two groups - A and B. The winner of each group directly qualified to the main stage groups.

However, two other teams had to go through a best-of-five elimination match in order to qualify for the main event. All of these groups are ready and have been provided in the list below.

Group A

Damwon KIA (LCK, Korea)

FunPlus Phoenix (LPL. China)

Rogue (LEC, Europe)

Cloud9 (LCS, North America)

Group B

Edward Gaming (LPL, China)

100 Thieves (LCS, North America)

T1 (LCK, Korea)

Detonation FocusMe (LJL, Japan)

Group C

PSG Talon (PCS, Hong Kong)

Fnatic (LEC, Europe)

Royal Never Give Up (LPL, China)

Hanwha Life Esports (LCK, Korea)

Group D

MAD Lions (LEC, Europe)

Gen.G (LCK, Korea)

Team Liquid (LCS, North America)

LNG Esports (LPL, China)

Amongst these, LNG Esports (Li-Ning Gaming), Hanwha Life Esports, Cloud9 and DetonatioN FocusMe qualified through play-ins. Notably, LNG and DetonatioN FocusMe qualified directly on account of winning Group A and B of the play-in stage.

Hanwha Life Esports and Cloud9, earned victories against Beyond Gaming and PEACE respectively in a best-of-five elimination match to continue their progress.

Unsurprisingly, China and Korea have the most number of representatives. They are supremely dominant regions along with being the favorites to win the title. The first game on 11 October 2021 is set to be between Damwon KIA and FunPlus Phoenix. Both are prime favorites to win it all.

Hopefully, fans will be able to witness enthralling League of Legends clashes from Monday onwards.

