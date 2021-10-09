The Tryndamere midlane meta: Understanding the pick/bans in League of Legends Worlds 2021

The League of Legends Worlds play-in stages began on October 5, 2021.

Since its start, fans have witnessed some brilliant matches between some of the best teams in the world. While the group stage teams have significantly higher quality than the play-in teams, the play-in matches have been thrilling with a few upsets as well.

Amidst the thrills and chills, one aspect of League of Legends Worlds 2021 that has appealed to fans a lot is the meta.

Nemesis @nemesis_lol Tryndamere mid vs Trynd mid with Goredrinker Tryndamere mid vs Trynd mid with Goredrinker https://t.co/Rb3d9IDPta

The meta is very unique and also quite broad. There have been numerous champions that have been picked since day 1, and there have also been a few surprises. One such surprise has to be the rise of Tryndamere in the midlane meta.

How bruiser items have made Tryndamere a force at League of Legends Worlds 2021

Tryndamere has never been a champion that takes a lot of skill to play. He is someone with whom players need to know how to right click. His farming stage is pretty much right-clicking his way into items and then becoming a monster who can right click down enemy champions in the mid and late game.

As a champion, Tryndamere sounds way too simplistic for an important position like the midlane. However, the reason why he has become so popular is due to the fact that bruiser items are way too strong in the current game.

Tryndamere’s core items include Goredrinker, Infinity Edge, Lord Domnik’s regards and Navori’s Quickblade. All of these items are way stronger than mage items, and when players combine that with a lethal tempo/resolve rune set, Tryndamere becomes a monster.

Jensen Goh @JensenGohLoL HLE might have lost to LNG but their game draws out how Tryndamere mid enables a scarily simplistic yet effective blueprint on how to execute a scaling teamfighting composition youtu.be/m7uJYFpMzhI HLE might have lost to LNG but their game draws out how Tryndamere mid enables a scarily simplistic yet effective blueprint on how to execute a scaling teamfighting compositionyoutu.be/m7uJYFpMzhI

Apart from that, Tryndamere’s ultimate allows him to stay alive for some time even if his health pool has diminished to one. This way, he can keep fighting, and in most cases, he will end up killing the enemy and come out alive.

As a result of this, his impact in the midlane is quite a lot, and he can practically carry the game single-handedly. That is why he has become such a menace in the midlane, with players like Chovy and Perkz playing him at the League of Legends Worlds 2021.

In all probability, this is not the end of Tryndamere as once the group stages begin, players like Doinb and ShowMaker will also start playing him as he is too good to be ignored at this point in time.

Also Read

Note: The article reflects the views of the writer.

Edited by R. Elahi