"I am not worried about anyone": League of Legends star Alphari on facing the best in the world

Barney "Alphari" Morris is the League of Legends toplaner for Team Liquid. He is undoubtedly one of the most skilled players in North America and has the technical prowess to match the best players in the world. In a recent interview, Alphari claimed that he is not at all worried about facing stiff competition, given that all players are merely human.

This statement came up after FPX crashed out from League of Legends Worlds 2021 after losing to Cloud9 and Rogue. Alphari said that Nuguri and Xiaohu have earned his respect, but that does not mean he fears them.

Alphari feels he can take on the best toplaners at League of Legends Worlds 2021

FPX's departure from League of Legends Worlds 2021 was definitely a shocker. However, it also made a lot of western players confident and they have become vocal about the weaknesses of eastern teams.

They claimed that eastern teams are not invincible and that they can be defeated in the way Cloud9 and Rogue defeated FPX.

According to Alphari,

"Even the best players in the world, even Nuguri or Xiaohu, they're just human, they will f*** up as well, so I’m not really worried about anyone”

While Cloud9 has already booked their place in the quarter-finals, Team Liquid is yet to do the same at League of Legends Worlds. They have to beat Gen.G, MAD Lions, and LNG to secure their position. If the North American team perform at Cloud9's level, they might be able to come out on top as well.

While it is still too early to predict, a lot of surprises await for fans in North America and even Europe as the tournament progresses over the course of the month.

