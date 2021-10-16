FPX knocked out of League of Legends Worlds 2021 after 0-4 loss in second stage of round robin

FunPlus Phoenix (FPX) lost four games in the second round robin stage to get eliminated from League of Legends Worlds 2021.

FPX were touted as the team supposed to top Group A and be in the top 3 when it came to final standings at Worlds 2021. However, FPX fell short and ended up losing quite disastrously to both Rogue and Cloud9 and got eliminated embarrassingly.

#FPXLOL #Worlds2021 GGWP. We didn’t manage to beat down @DWGKIA , but we will try our best to win the rest of the games.Please keep supporting us~❤️ GGWP. We didn’t manage to beat down @DWGKIA , but we will try our best to win the rest of the games.Please keep supporting us~❤️

FPX was outplayed by both Rogue and Cloud9 and it did not take a lot of effort by either of the teams. FPX just failed to match up to the quality and the meta, which ultimately led to their downfall.

Further details regarding FPX’s shocking exit from League of Legends Worlds 2021 have been provided below.

FPX had a very poor read on the meta and ultimately crumbled under pressure at League of Legends Worlds 2021

The standings of Group A were thought to be very different from how it panned out. FPX and Damwon KIA were supposed to fight for the first position. However, FPX ended up losing to Damwon KIA twice in a calamitous fashion.

However, they won against both Rogue and Cloud9 in the first round robin stage, and everyone expected a similar thing to happen in the second. That was not the case, as FPX lost to Cloud9 and Rogue and eventually played a tiebreaker.

They got all of their comfort picks, and even after that, they fell short and eventually ended up losing the tiebreaker as well. It was clearly a show of poor meta-knowledge as they picked champions who were just not working well.

Cloud9 @Cloud9 We got the blessing from @DWGKIA Khan before our Tiebreaker match 🙏 We got the blessing from @DWGKIA Khan before our Tiebreaker match 🙏 https://t.co/3N3LTYfJjz

Tian has been the poorest performing player of FPX as every other jungler outplayed him by a substantial margin. Apart from that, FPX’s botlane has been underperforming a lot as they were no match for either Hans Sama or Zven from the western teams.

Overall, a poor showing by FPX led to a 0-4 embarrassment on the second round robin stage. It was a massive victory for the western teams as it is a rare sight to see an eastern team finishing last in the groups at the Worlds stage in League of Legends.

