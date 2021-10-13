League of Legends patch 11.21 early notes: Viego and Lux to get massive buffs to their damage ratios

League of Legends patch 11.21 will be looking to introduce a significant number of balance updates before preseason 12 comes knocking.

In a recent tweet, League of Legends gameplay designer Rio Phlox showed some of the patch details that players can look forward to when 11.21 goes live.

Phlox @RiotPhlox 11.21 Patch Preview with Content!This morning I playtested the Teemo changes and dumpstered. They def feel good. The last patch was a bit quiet but imo this one has some pretty big changes, especially in the systems. Should be a cool patch all in all but lmk how it looks! 11.21 Patch Preview with Content!This morning I playtested the Teemo changes and dumpstered. They def feel good. The last patch was a bit quiet but imo this one has some pretty big changes, especially in the systems. Should be a cool patch all in all but lmk how it looks! https://t.co/HIIq36wetE

One of the major highlights of the patch is going to be the buffs that Viego and Lux will be receiving. Additionally, Miss Fortune will also be in for some nerfs, and as she has been dominating the AD carry meta for some time now, Riot will be looking to tone her down a bit before heading into the new season.

With League of Legends patch 11.21 set to go live next week, here is a list of all the tentative changes that are arriving in the PBE servers.

League of Legends patch 11.21 preview

Kampsycho @Kampsycho

Teemo one is interesting aswell, Blind gonna hurt.

Poor Quinn though, Graves deserved more IMO. @RiotPhlox I just want these 4 to be hit again with the nerf bat, Irelia already got hit but the other 3 been solid or in the same state for 3 seasons now..That Sion Buff gonna make em THICC.Teemo one is interesting aswell, Blind gonna hurt.Poor Quinn though, Graves deserved more IMO. @RiotPhlox I just want these 4 to be hit again with the nerf bat, Irelia already got hit but the other 3 been solid or in the same state for 3 seasons now..That Sion Buff gonna make em THICC.

Teemo one is interesting aswell, Blind gonna hurt.

Poor Quinn though, Graves deserved more IMO. https://t.co/fGoXXeRsxW

#1. League of Legends Champion Buffs

Viego

Q Total AD Ratio: 60% >>> 70% — W Self Slow: 15% >>> 10% — R Crit Ratio: 75% >>> 100%

Teemo

Q Cooldown: 8s >>> 7s - Q Blind Duration: 1.5/1.75/2/2.25/2.5s >>> 2/2.25/2.5/2.75/3s - Q Missile Speed: 1500 >>> 2500

Lux

AS/Ivl: 1% >>> 2% - P Mark Duration: Extends if a basic attack is in flight or R is being cast

E Damage: 60/110/160/210/260 (+65% AP) >>> 70/120/170/220/270 (+70% AP) — R CD: 80/60/40s >>> 60/50/40s

Xayah

Move Speed: 325 >>> 330 – Q Cooldown: 10/9/8/7/6 >>> 10/8.5/7/5.5/4

Jinx

P Total AS: 15%>>> 25% — E Cast Range: 900 >>> 925 – RCD: 90/75/60s >>> 75/65/55s

Sion

W Shield Ratio: 8/9/10/11/12% Max HP >>> 11/12/13/14/15% Max HP

#2. League of Legends Champion Nerfs

Quinn

W Bonus AS: 20/35/50/75/80% >>> 20/30/40/50/60%

Graves

E Armor: 6/9/12/15/18 >>> 4/7/10/13/16

Akshan

E Damage Per Shot: 30/50/70/90/110 >>> 30/45/60/75/90

Karthus (Bot)

E Mana Refund: 10/17/34/41/48 >>> 15/25/35/45/55

Miss Fortune

Base Mana: 325.84 >>> 300 W Mana Cost: 30 >>> 45

#3. League of Legends System Buffs

Ingenious Hunter

Base Item Haste: 10 >>> 20 — Item Haste per Stack: 5 >>> 6

Health Rune Stat Shard Health: 15-90 >>> 15-140

#4. League of Legends System nerfs

Guardian

Shield: 70-150 >>> 50-130

Conqueror

Adaptive Per Stack: 2-5 >>> 2-4 — Buff Duration: 6s >>> 4s

Goredrinker

Active Damage: 100% Total AD >>> 175% Base AD — HP/5: 150% >>>0 – NEW: 8% Omnivamp — Spite Passive Removed

NEW Ravenous Hunter

Omnivamp per Stack: 1.5% >>> 1.2%

#5. League of Legends System Adjustments

Also Read

Stridebreaker

Active Damage: 100% Total AD >>> 175% Base AD - AD:45 >>> 50

Edited by Shaheen Banu