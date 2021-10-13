League of Legends patch 11.21 early notes: Viego and Lux to get massive buffs to their damage ratios

League of Legends patch 11.21 will be looking to introduce a significant number of balance updates before preseason 12 comes knocking.
In a recent tweet, League of Legends gameplay designer Rio Phlox showed some of the patch details that players can look forward to when 11.21 goes live.
One of the major highlights of the patch is going to be the buffs that Viego and Lux will be receiving. Additionally, Miss Fortune will also be in for some nerfs, and as she has been dominating the AD carry meta for some time now, Riot will be looking to tone her down a bit before heading into the new season.
With League of Legends patch 11.21 set to go live next week, here is a list of all the tentative changes that are arriving in the PBE servers.
League of Legends patch 11.21 preview
#1. League of Legends Champion Buffs
Viego
- Q Total AD Ratio: 60% >>> 70% — W Self Slow: 15% >>> 10% — R Crit Ratio: 75% >>> 100%
Teemo
- Q Cooldown: 8s >>> 7s - Q Blind Duration: 1.5/1.75/2/2.25/2.5s >>> 2/2.25/2.5/2.75/3s - Q Missile Speed: 1500 >>> 2500
Lux
- AS/Ivl: 1% >>> 2% - P Mark Duration: Extends if a basic attack is in flight or R is being cast
- E Damage: 60/110/160/210/260 (+65% AP) >>> 70/120/170/220/270 (+70% AP) — R CD: 80/60/40s >>> 60/50/40s
Xayah
- Move Speed: 325 >>> 330 – Q Cooldown: 10/9/8/7/6 >>> 10/8.5/7/5.5/4
Jinx
- P Total AS: 15%>>> 25% — E Cast Range: 900 >>> 925 – RCD: 90/75/60s >>> 75/65/55s
Sion
- W Shield Ratio: 8/9/10/11/12% Max HP >>> 11/12/13/14/15% Max HP
#2. League of Legends Champion Nerfs
Quinn
- W Bonus AS: 20/35/50/75/80% >>> 20/30/40/50/60%
Graves
- E Armor: 6/9/12/15/18 >>> 4/7/10/13/16
Akshan
- E Damage Per Shot: 30/50/70/90/110 >>> 30/45/60/75/90
Karthus (Bot)
- E Mana Refund: 10/17/34/41/48 >>> 15/25/35/45/55
Miss Fortune
- Base Mana: 325.84 >>> 300 W Mana Cost: 30 >>> 45
#3. League of Legends System Buffs
Ingenious Hunter
- Base Item Haste: 10 >>> 20 — Item Haste per Stack: 5 >>> 6
Health Rune Stat Shard Health: 15-90 >>> 15-140
#4. League of Legends System nerfs
Guardian
Shield: 70-150 >>> 50-130
Conqueror
Adaptive Per Stack: 2-5 >>> 2-4 — Buff Duration: 6s >>> 4s
Goredrinker
- Active Damage: 100% Total AD >>> 175% Base AD — HP/5: 150% >>>0 – NEW: 8% Omnivamp — Spite Passive Removed
NEW Ravenous Hunter
- Omnivamp per Stack: 1.5% >>> 1.2%
#5. League of Legends System Adjustments
Stridebreaker
- Active Damage: 100% Total AD >>> 175% Base AD - AD:45 >>> 50